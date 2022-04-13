As temperatures gradually warm, Midwesterners face a heightened risk of severe storms, heavy rains, localized flooding and even the potential for tornadoes today, according to authorities from FEMA.
The agency advises that residents of southern Wisconsin monitor local forecasts and take steps to prepare for the possibility of a dangerous situation.
The National Weather Service at Sullivan is predicting there will be thunder storms tonight before 1 a.m., with the chance for rain at 70%. There is also the possibility of hail.
“The threat of severe weather should be taken seriously,” said FEMA Region 5 Administrator Thomas Sivak. “Now is the time to make sure you and those you care about know where to go to stay safe in case those risks become reality.”
Sivak advised that people follow the direction of local and state officials, and make sure to sign up for their community’s warning system.
“The Emergency Alert System and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Weather Radio also provide emergency alerts,” a media release from FEMA stated. “If your community has sirens, become familiar with the warning tone. Identify nearby, sturdy buildings close to where you live, work, study and play. Pay attention to weather reports and warnings and be ready to take shelter immediately, if necessary.”
FEMA said residents should secure their property by removing any dead trees or overhanging branches near structures, loose roofing materials and objects in yards, patios, roofs or balconies that could blow away.
“Make sure all mobile devices are fully charged in advance of the storm,” FEMA stated. “Plan for batteries and other alternative power sources to meet your needs in case the power goes out, such as a portable charger or power bank. Have flashlights for every household member. Watch for fallen power lines and trees. Report them immediately. After the storm and once you are safe, check on neighbors and friends to make sure they’re OK.”
