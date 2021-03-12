Alex Allon will begin his role as the new strategic initiatives and development coordinator for the City of Watertown’s Redevelopment Authority on Monday.
This full-time position was created to further advance the work of the RDA while strategically aligning RDA goals with city initiatives.
“We’ve been talking about bringing someone on full time to lead the RDA as executive director,” said Nate Salas, RDA board vice chairman. “Alex will be a great addition to the RDA board bringing with him years of experience in project management, administration, economic and data analysis and interdisciplinary collaboration.”
Allon, received his undergraduate degree in project management from Colorado State University and recently completed his master’s degree in urban and regional planning with a concentration in community economic development. Throughout his career, he has been involved in a number of projects including consulting work with the City of Middleton and the City of Durand, both in Wisconsin.
Allon will work under the mayor’s direction and have an office at city hall.
“We are looking forward to Alex’s arrival,” said Mayor Emily McFarland. “The city has enjoyed a number of years of successful business retention and redevelopment; this next step in creating a full time position is to focus on growth in the areas our community needs it most. Business retention, attracting new businesses and investors to Watertown, as well as overseeing strategic initiatives and redevelopment are going to be key focus areas for Alex. Watertown has seen significant growth in just a few years…. The future looks bright with many, many opportunities still to be realized. Having someone to manage the complexities of projects and communications full time is vital for Watertown to continue its growth trajectory.”
“I’ve watched Watertown from afar,” said Allon, “and have been impressed by the strides the city has taken to revitalize its downtown and surrounding area. I am always inspired to see a community take ownership of its future. I thank Mayor McFarland and Nate Salas for the opportunity to contribute to that future and I look forward to getting to know the Watertown community.”
Allon will be paid about $60,000 a year, drawing from three sources: the economic development budget, which is largely funded by a grant program that is sunsetting, by the RDA, and the smallest portion by the tax levy. The levy funding that was reallocated from a different economic development effort.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.