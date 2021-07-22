MADISON – Unemployment rates in Dodge and Jefferson counties rose during the past month.
The Department of Workforce Development released the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates Wednesday of unemployment and employment statistics for Wisconsin metropolitan areas, major cities and counties in Wisconsin for June. The unemployment rates increased in 70 of the 72 counties in the state from May to June. Both Dodge and Jefferson county rates increased in that time period.
Dodge County’s unemployment rate increased from 3.2% in May to 3.7% in June, ranking it 11th in the state for lowest unemployment rate. A year ago in June of 2020, the unemployment rate was 7.1%.
Jefferson County’s unemployment rate increased from 3.4% in May to 3.9% in June, ranking it 21st in the state for lowest unemployment rate. A year ago in June of 2020, the unemployment rate in Jefferson County was 7.2%.
June unemployment rates among the state’s 72 counties ranged from 3.0% in Lafayette County to 10.2% in Menominee County.
In metropolitan statistical areas, preliminary June 2021 unemployment rates decreased in all of Wisconsin’s 12 metro areas over the year and increased in all metro areas over the month. Madison’s unemployment rate increased from 3.1% in May to 3.6% in June, but was lower than the 7.1% reported in June of 2020.
In state municipalities, the same held true with preliminary June 2021 unemployment rates declining in all Wisconsin’s 34 largest cities over the year and increased in all of Wisconsin’s 34 largest cities over the month.
