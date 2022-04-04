BEAVER DAM — American rock band, Smash Mouth, will perform their hits from the 90s and early 2000s on Saturday night of the Dodge County Fair. The revitalized band will perform on Saturday, August 20 at 8 p.m. on the Moraine Park Stage. Evening concerts and entertainment at the Dodge County Fair are free with paid gate admission to the fair.
Smash mouth has drawn influence from Sugar Ray, Third Eye Blind and other powerful alternative rock musicians as they have created music together and evolved over the years.
The musical group currently consists of its five existing members, with Paul De Lisle (bass) being its only original member. The other four members, Michael Klooster (keyboard), Randy Cooke (percussion), Sean Hurwitz (guitar) and new, brilliant lead vocalist, Zach Goode have all joined the band since it’s formation in 1994.
Some of the band members may be new, but fans will recognize many of Smash Mouth’s hits from both the radio and the big screen. Smash Mouth and their identifiable, alternative rock sound have made an impact on television and soundtracks over the years. Their catchy songs and covers have been especially popular in children’s movies, like the Jungle Book, with “I Wanna Be Like You” and several of the animated Shrek films. Families will sing along to “All Star” and “I’m a Believer”, to name a couple of catchy tunes that have entertained you while watching the stories of the big, green ogre and his fairy tale friends. Smash Mouth’s cover of “Why Can’t We Be Friends” was also featured in Wild Things.
“Fush Yu Mang,” Smash Mouth’s major label debut album reached double platinum recognition, with several additional albums and top 10 hits to follow. The band eventually released eight albums in total, including three top 10 hits. The album, unveiled, “Walkin’ on the Sun,” their first major single, which reached number one on the US Billboard Modern Rock Tracks chart and took the number two spot on the Billboard Hot 100 Airplay chart. Their 1999 release, “Astro Lounge” approached quadruple platinum status is 1999. Fans will also recognize songs like “Then the Morning Comes” and “Can’t Get Enough of You Baby.”
Smash Mouth is a general admission show. Standing room will be available on the track and no chairs will be allowed. Seating is available in the grandstands. Blankets are permitted in the grandstands to reserve seating, but if not occupied by showtime, other fans may enjoy the seat. This is an effort to fill the grandstands comfortably for these much-anticipated concerts. No carry-ins allowed. Concessions and fair food will be available throughout the festival.
Smash Mouth concert admission is free, in addition to free parking, with paid admission to the Dodge County Fair. Daily gate admission for the fair is $7 before noon or $10 after noon (ages 10 and up). Season tickets are available for $27 in advance or $35 at the gate. Tickets are available at most Dodge County banks, Recheks Food Pride, Beaver Dam Piggy Wiggly and at the fairgrounds office.
