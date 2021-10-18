The general numbers of students attending Wisconsin public schools is declining so far this school year and administrators and union representatives are concerned that this could lead to gaps in funding for special education, mental health resources and activities that address the needs of low-income students and racial and ethnic minorities.
Since 2014, enrollment rates in Wisconsin public schools have been declining across the board, and the 2020-2021 school year was no exception. Enrollment declined 2.9% in the 2020-2021 school year, which was the largest single-year decline in public school enrollment in 25 years at the least, according to the Wisconsin Policy Forum. This could all mean that schools could lose some of their funding.
The Watertown Unified School District and others in the area are falling into this trend of declining enrollments.
“Our third Friday count shows 3,243 students,” Watertown Unified School District Superintendent Cassandra Schug said. “This is down 36 students from last year’s third Friday count, or a decline of approximately 1.1%. We continue to experience fewer school-age children living in Watertown and as a result, we continue to graduate larger classes than we are bringing in in kindergarten.”
Schug said the district’s eCampus program continues to grow with new-to-district students, and its 4K numbers are up by 14 students when compared with last year.
“So we are hopeful we will see those numbers maintain and grow over the coming years,” Schug said. “The WUSD strategic plan includes a strong focus on enrollment growth and continuing to grow our eCampus program, as well as marketing the great opportunities we have available in our district will be one of our priorities for this school year.”
The Lake Mills Area School District stayed relatively flat. This year’s third Friday enrollment count was 1,523 compared to the previous year’s number of 1,529.
Superintendent Tonya Olson said the slight increase from last year was due to the fact LMASD offered in-person instruction in addition to virtual instruction during a time when many districts offered only remote instruction.
Dodge and Jefferson county school districts are seeing their third Friday enrollment numbers fluctuate.
Dodgeland’s third Friday membership count increased by three students.
“Membership is the number of school-age students residing in a district, and is different from enrollment, which is the number of students, both resident and non-resident, who attend school in a district,” Dodgeland School District Administrator Annette Thompson said. “For the past decade, Dodgeland has experienced declining membership, meaning there are fewer school-age children residing in our district. Thus, we were pleased with the small increase in our third Friday membership. Hopefully, this increase suggests a leveling off of our declining membership and we will be experiencing stable or increasing membership numbers moving forward.”
Thompson said in terms of enrollment Dodgeland has 826 students enrolled for the 2021-2022 school year.
“We are very fortunate to have twice as many students open-enrolling into our district (148 students) than outgoing (77 students),” she said. “While we are unable to count the incoming open-enrolled students for our third Friday membership, this significant difference between incoming and outgoing open-enrolled students has a significant and positive impact on our budget.”
In Hustisford, the count for the third Friday was 359, a decrease from 389 last year.
Hustisford School District Administrator Heather Cramer cautioned this is not her district’s membership count, but said this is her pupil count.
“This is a significant decline. We had a graduating class of 36 last year. This year, we brought in 15 4K students. There is a large discrepancy right there of 21 students,” Cramer said. “While there are still nine more, the main discrepancy is truly our class sizes.
“We had a trend of larger classes for the past several years,” she said. “The larger classes of over 30 are moving through the middle and high schools currently. As these classes move through, we are seeing incoming classes of 20 or below in recent years.”
Overall, the Jefferson schools recorded a drop of 84.3 full-time equivalent students when the official state enrollment count occurred on the third Friday in September.
In 2020, the district recorded a “membership” of 1,730.5 students. Elementary, middle and high school students count for one full-time student each, with early childhood students counting for 0.5 full-time-equivalent and 4-year-old kindergartners counting as 0.6 FTE.
This year, the membership count dropped to 1,646.2.
According to state figures, Waterloo went from 812 students in 2020 to 808 this year. Johnson Creek was one of the rare area districts to see an increase in students, from 681 to 710.
Dan Rossmiller, government relations director for the Wisconsin Association of School Boards, explained that each school district faces limits on the amount of money it can take in through property taxes and state general aid, resulting in differing amounts from district to district.
Those revenue limits are tied to enrollment, so if enrollment in a district goes down, the amount of revenue available to that district is reduced accordingly, Rossmiller said.
This year, the Legislature provided more state aid to districts but did not allow any adjustment in districts’ revenue limits. As a result, the increased aid will go toward reducing property taxes, not more spending by districts.
“That’s a hard thing for most people to understand,” Rossmiller said. “When they hear that the state is increasing aid to schools, they think schools will have more money. Revenue limits mean that isn’t necessarily the case.”
Michael Jones, president of Madison Teachers Inc., said some school officials believe that the money allocated to them will not be enough to meet their student and staff needs.
“It’s like we are punting again on an opportunity to do what’s right,” Jones said.
Special education remains one underfunded area that could benefit from more state and federal support, Jones and other school administrators cited. Both state and federal law mandate that districts must provide special education services to students with disabilities.
“Although the state provides what is called ‘special education categorical aid’ in an attempt to reimburse school districts for the costs of providing those mandated special education services to students with disabilities, reimbursements are calculated based on eligible costs incurred in the prior year,” Rossmiller said.
The state currently covers roughly 28 percent of school districts’ special education costs. Because of revenue limits, when a district’s special education costs increase faster than the aid that reimburses those costs, the districts must cut programs and services for regular education students or dip into its reserves.
These programs include ones that offer mental health resources to help students cope with the ongoing effects of the pandemic. Activities to address the unique needs of low-income students and racial and ethnic minorities are also where many administrators say they’d like to see more funding, but instead often get cut.
“Unfortunately, especially here in Wisconsin, we are just naturally inclined to talk about cutting. When you see a decrease in enrollment, that obviously means decreasing revenue, which means, ‘oh, well, we’re going to have to cut something then,’” Jones said. “What can we do to increase that investment as opposed to figuring out ways we need to decrease the investment?’”
Sue Today, president of the Wisconsin Association of School Boards, said administrators, teachers and staff are always searching for the best ways to invest in students with the funds that school districts do have.
“We’re looking at the money that is coming to us and how we can best use that to address gaps in academic learning and the social emotional needs,” Today said. “Everyone is looking at how they can best utilize those funds to ensure that we support our students in the best way possible.”
Contributing to this story were Kate Van Dyke, Steve Sharp, Ed Zagorski and Pam Chickering Wilson
