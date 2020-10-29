MADISON — Wisconsin residents heading to bed on Halloween night can avoid playing a trick on themselves the next morning, by remembering to set their clocks back an hour before daylight saving time ends. The time change is also an opportunity to perform safety checks that could help save lives during an emergency.
“Getting ready for the time change on Sunday morning provides a great opportunity to make sure smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are working properly, and that emergency kits are fully stocked with essential supplies,” said Dr. Darrell L. Williams, Wisconsin Emergency Management administrator. “Taking these steps now can help ensure you and your family are alerted to any danger in your home and are able to get to safety quickly when there’s danger.”
Smoke detectors help alert one to a fire in a home. According to the National Fire Protection Association, three out of every five home fire deaths occurred when smoke detectors were either not present or were not working properly. Detectors should be tested monthly and the batteries should be replaced at least once a year. The device itself should be replaced every 10 years.
In addition to smoke detectors, make sure you have working carbon monoxide detectors. Approximately 500 people are treated at hospital emergency rooms across the state annually for carbon monoxide poisoning, according to the Wisconsin Environmental Public Health Tracking Program. Health officials say many of these cases could be prevented by having working carbon monoxide detectors. Those devices should be replaced every five years.
If one has an emergency kit at home, now is also a great time to check for expired products or items that may have been borrowed for other purposes and need to be replaced. Pay attention to batteries, first aid supplies, and food, which can be replaced regularly. Having a well-stocked kit is important, in the event there is a power outage or one is unable to leave home.
Daylight saving time ends Sunday, Nov. 1 at 2 a.m.
For tips on emergency preparedness visit http://readywisconsin.wi.gov. You can also follow ReadyWisconsin on Facebook and Twitter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.