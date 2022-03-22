Dodge County Board meetings to start earlier By Ed Zagorski edz@wdtimes.com Ed Zagorski Author email Mar 22, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JUNEAU — Dodge County Board meetings will be starting an hour earlier May 17.Dodge County Clerk Karen Gibson said county board meetings used to start at 7:30 p.m., but were changed to 7 p.m. in 2012.She said when the county board meets May 17 the start time will be 6 p.m.The change was approved by county board members during its March monthly meeting.Supervisor Dan Siegmann of Neosho was against the change. He said some board members get home from work at 5 p.m. and trying to make a 6 p.m. meeting may be difficult for them.Siegmann also cited the possibility of new members coming onto the board following the April 5 election, and may not know of the time change.It is possible a 30-minute public comment period may be added to board meetings, but the change needs to be approved by the Dodge County Executive Committee at its April 4 meeting. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ed Zagorski Author email Follow Ed Zagorski Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now After 13 years, investigators say they solved dead baby cold case Robert "Bob" T. Cook Rubicon man gets prison time for fight Watertown school board candidates introduce themselves Watertown man convicted of causing mental harm to child Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 3-18
