JUNEAU — Dodge County Board meetings will be starting an hour earlier May 17.

Dodge County Clerk Karen Gibson said county board meetings used to start at 7:30 p.m., but were changed to 7 p.m. in 2012.

She said when the county board meets May 17 the start time will be 6 p.m.

The change was approved by county board members during its March monthly meeting.

Supervisor Dan Siegmann of Neosho was against the change. He said some board members get home from work at 5 p.m. and trying to make a 6 p.m. meeting may be difficult for them.

Siegmann also cited the possibility of new members coming onto the board following the April 5 election, and may not know of the time change.

It is possible a 30-minute public comment period may be added to board meetings, but the change needs to be approved by the Dodge County Executive Committee at its April 4 meeting.

