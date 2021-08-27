JEFFERSON — Beginning the week of Sept. 20 and starting eight months after an individual’s second dose COVID-19 vaccine, individuals who were fully vaccinated earliest in the vaccination rollout, including many health care providers, nursing home residents, and other seniors, will likely be eligible for a booster, according to the Jefferson County Health Department.
Booster shots will likely be delivered directly to long-term care facilities at that time, given the distribution of vaccines to their resident population early in the vaccine rollout and their increased risk from COVID-19. It is also anticipated booster shots will likely be needed for people who received the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine. Administration of the J&J vaccine did not begin in the U.S. until March, and more data on the J&J vaccine is expected in the next few weeks.
The offering of booster doses is subject to the Food and Drug Administration conducting an independent evaluation and determination of the safety and effectiveness of a third dose of the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines and CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices issuing booster dose recommendations based on a thorough review of the evidence. Recommendations regarding administration of additional doses for immunocompromised individuals and administration of COVID-19 vaccine to individuals aged 17 and younger remain exclusively approved under emergency use authorizations. It is not yet known whether the recommendation for booster doses will be included in the emergency use authorization, or if they will be recommended as part of a fully approved, licensed COVID-19 vaccine product.
Jefferson County Health Department will keep the public informed with updates for booster shots, any additional recommendations for COVID-19 vaccination, and how to get vaccinated. Currently, JCHD does not intend to hold mass vaccination clinics due to a robust network of vaccinators that did not exist earlier in the year. Additionally, there is not a clear urgency to administer additional or booster doses as there was an urgency to begin administration of COVID-19 vaccine earlier in the year. JCHD will continue to monitor and ensure access to vaccination for all residents.
To find a COVID-19 vaccination site, visit www.vaccines.gov, text your zip code to 438829, or call 211. You can also call 844-684-1064 or 800-232-0233. Many pharmacies (Walgreens, CVS, Walmart, or your local pharmacy chain) may offer walk-in vaccinations. Call ahead to ensure availability.
