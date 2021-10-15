JEFFERSON — A simple voice vote Tuesday night was all it took for the Jefferson County Board of Supervisors to provide itself raises in salary and compensation that at least one supervisor hopes will spur more people to seek positions on the panel.
Such a change for the 30-member board’s pay can only be made prior to nomination papers being available for the next election, so alterations made this week to the related county ordinance had to be made prior to Dec. 1.
According to information from the county, the current salary structure was put in place on Jan. 1, 2003 and has not been amended since.
“Based on requests by various county board supervisors, the executive committee undertook a review of the current salary structure. This included review of comparable county pay structures and cost of living adjustments since 2003,” the ordinance addressing the changes stated. “The executive committee reviewed this information and recommended 5-0 that the county board supervisor monthly salary increase from $55 to $110 and the per diem rate per meeting increase from $55 to $65 with the county board chair salary remaining at $550 per month as established in 2002.”
“After almost 20 years with no change, we felt it was time to raise the compensation for county board supervisors,” said Jefferson County Executive Committee Chairwoman and Supervisor Amy Rinard of Watertown. “Even with the increase to $110 a month and $65 per meeting, no one is going to get rich being a Jefferson County Board supervisor and money is not the reason people serve on the county board.”
Rinard said she thought it was important for society to recognize that community service has value.
“People’s time has value and it’s important that we don’t take any of that for granted,” she said. “While the compensation for supervisors is still pretty modest, I hope the increases prompt more people to run for county board.”
Rinard said the county needs more women on the board.
“Out of 30 supervisors, there currently are only five of us who are women,” Rinard said. “We need more young people on the board and we need Latinx supervisors on the Jefferson County board to represent this growing and increasingly influential aspect of our community.”
According to the ordinance, the chair will be paid the same per diem rate as other county board supervisors. The current pay structure limits per diem fees to a maximum of three meetings per day. The ordinance amendment approved Tuesday removes this limitation. The additional $25 payment for meetings that exceed four hours will increase to $30.
“The projected increase for this change is approximately $36,500 annually,” the ordinance stated. “This increase has been included in the proposed 2022 budget as recommended by the finance committee. The effective date of this ordinance amendment will be May 1, 2022,” which is after the next election.
Jefferson County’s executive committee considered this ordinance amendment on Aug. 31 and Sept. 29 and recommended forwarding it to the county board for approval.
Information provided by the county stated that the increase in per diem and monthly salary amounts and benefits, including federal social security and Medicare tax, is estimated to add up to the approximate $36,500 annually for all supervisors combined.
Jefferson County Board Chairman Steve Nass said he feels the resolution to increase county board supervisors’ compensation is timely and needed.
“There hasn’t been a raise in 20 years. Yes, it’s still a labor of love, but it’s also a recognition of the time and effort board members put forth at meetings and reflects the copious amount of homework required to educate one’s self on issues,” Nass said.
Rinard invited those interested in running for county board this April to contact her with any questions they have and she will help them get started in the process.
“It’s not hard, but nomination papers are taken out in December and the deadline to get on the April ballot is Jan.4, 2022,” she said. “So now is the time for people to start thinking about running and I really hope they will.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.