JUNEAU — A second Watertown teen was charged Monday in connection to a robbery at a Beaver Dam business.
Thatcher Sehrbrock, 17, faces a felony charge of robbery with the use of force — as a party to a crime.
Sehrbrock could face up to 15 years in prison for the felony charge.
According to the criminal complaint, Sehrbrock and Avery Bence, 17, entered Casey’s General Store in November.
The incident was captured on video surveillance and Bence was reportedly identified by a school resource officer and a relative. When questioned, Bence reportedly provided law enforcement with Sehrbrock’s first name through a social media account, which led investigators to the 17-year-old boy.
Bence faces a felony charge of robbery with the use of force and a misdemeanor charge of battery for using pepper spray on an employee at Casey’s General Store on North University Avenue before taking several packs of cigarettes.
Bence appeared April 19 before Dodge County Court Commissioner Steven Seim, who ordered a $1,000 signature bond for the teen. Seim also ordered Bence not to have any direct or indirect communication with the victims. Bence is also not allowed on Casey’s General Store premises.
Bence could face up to 15 years in prison for the felony charge.
Sehrbrock did provide a oral swab to compare DNA that was found on a bandana that was recovered from the crime scene.
The Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory did conclude that there is “very strong support for inclusion” that Sehrbrock’s DNA was found on the bandana.
While Sehrbrock has an initial appearance scheduled for June 1, Bence has a preliminary hearing set for June 3. The two Watertown boys will appear in Dodge County Circuit Court.
