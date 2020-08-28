JEFFERSON - Not on the menu for Jefferson's fireworks show Sept. 5: food, drink, live bands or children's games.
Still on the menu: a dazzling light show and a childlike sense of wonder.
Postponed from its original date in July due to the pandemic, Jefferson's fireworks have been rescheduled for Saturday night at the Jefferson golf course.
Organizers have implemented numerous changes, however, to minimize the spread of COVID-19.
Sponsored by the City of Jefferson and Festival Foods, the fireworks show will take place at 7:30 p.m. and guests who are watching on-site are asked to arrive no sooner than 7 p.m. and to stay with their families on site. There will be a warning shot fired at 7:15 to signal people across the area to find their viewing spots.
To maximize locals' ability to watch from their homes across the Jefferson area, all of the fireworks will be high up in the sky, with no ground show, said Cyndi Keller, director of parks and recreation for the city.
Those who can watch from home are asked to do so. People should also be able to watch the show from the comfort of their cars if parked in the area, Keller said.
"We really would like to encourage people to view the fireworks as a 'drive up' fireworks show," the parks and recreation director said.
Those on site will be asked to maintain social distancing from people they do not live with.
The entire fireworks display will take around 25 minutes, and spectators are asked to pack up right after the show ends.
In addition, this year there will be street parking available only, with no parking on the golf course itself. Those watching on the grounds are asked not to bring chairs, as that destroys the carefully tended turf, but rather to sit on blankets to watch.
Carry-in alcohol is not allowed.
The Jefferson Police Department will patrol the golf course during the event for everyone's safety.
The course will be open that day, but play will close early at 3 p.m. with the last tee time set at 1:30 p.m.
"I think it means a lot to the City of Jefferson to be able to provide the fireworks show for the community at this time," said Jefferson Mayor Dale Oppermann.
"We have taken a lot of measures to make it as safe as possible, and we have a very large golf course for people to spread out on," he said.
Just as it's important for people to protect their physical health during this time of pandemic, it's also important to pay attention to community members' mental health, the mayor said.
Offering a celebration like this -- with measures in place to maintain social distancing and to keep people safe -- brings back the air of excitement of the community's traditional independence celebration, while minimizing the risk, he said.
"We are grateful we will still be able to provide the fireworks this year, and we're grateful for the assistance of the police and the great partnership we have with Festival Foods to make this all happen for the City of Jefferson and the people of Jefferson County," the mayor said.
