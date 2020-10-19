Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland envisions a bustling downtown with outdoor entertainment, but first the city must clear the gray areas clouding conditional use permits as it pertains to allowing and regulating bars and restaurants with outdoor areas to sell alcohol and play music, too.
But that won’t be easy.
McFarland wants to see the ordinance amended to allow bars and restaurants to have outdoor seating with alcohol sales and music.
“I could see selling outside past 9 p.m.,” McFarland said during the licensing board last week. “I know there have been a couple of properties that have come up in recent conversation, but, in totality, we want to have a vibrant downtown. We want people to be outdoors.
“I am trying to picture the community that I want us to be and recreation is deep in our roots,” McFarland said. “Our outdoor spaces are part of our brand.”
She asked licensing board members to check with other communities on how they are selling alcohol and playing music when they are situated in residential areas.
“I don’t want us to think of one type of establishment. I want to think about what I want to see in this community,” McFarland said. “I want to see people sitting outside until a reasonable hour enjoying nice food, and if they choose to have a drink, I want them to have the opportunity to do so. Every city I lived in, I have done just that. In my mind, we need to do some research.”
Watertown Police Chief Robert Kaminski said his department will likely hear from residents calling about noise.
“My concern with anything outdoors — whether it’s outdoor sales or outdoor entertainment — I am thinking for the entire city,” he said. “You have bars that are in residential areas. You have apartments that are in the downtown area. If I want to get a permit to have amplified music at the park or at my house that’s a one-time event.”
He said if he lived next to a bar and the bar came in 20 or 30 years after he purchased his residence, and now the bar wants to have outdoor entertainment, music and beer sales, he said concerns would grow about the bar holding outdoor events all the time.
“So now, I have to change my lifestyle,” he said, “because I have people constantly outside and music every weekend. That’s where my concern would be because we are going to get calls from neighbors. Trust me, we’re going to get them (calls) because people are going to complain about people talking outside, drinking, smoking and the next thing it’s going to be is the music that’s playing.”
Kaminiski said there are a lot of apartments downtown already and his department receives calls about music coming from some establishments.
“Sure 9 p.m. doesn’t sound unreasonable, but, if you start going beyond that time, people will call to complain,” he said.
Watertown Zoning Administrator Jacob Maas said the conditional use permit, which allows for outdoor commercial entertainment, includes taverns, restaurants and fitness centers with outdoor programming in the city.
“This code actually bows out to the more restrictive one that guides business hours and the hours music can be played,” Maas said. “We clarify this in our conditional permit so any future employee would know that this permit is the governing unit.”
However, Maas said the conditional use permit is limited in what it can cover such as outdoor music and alcohol sales outside of the licensed premise.
“This is a housekeeping issue for us,” Maas said, “because we have a section of code we’re not enforcing, which is the outdoor sales event license.”
He said the city is looking to amend the liquor license and remove it because individuals, who apply for a liquor license, still get the premise extension with their conditional use permit. The premise extension allows bar patrons to drink outside of the establishment in a fenced-in area, but they can only enter the area if they come from the inside bar area.
The issue was tabled until next month to allow board members time to explore ideas on how bars and restaurants with outdoor alcohol sales and music in residential areas can coexist.
