MADISON — Area state representatives Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, Barbara Dittrich, R-Oconomowoc, and John Jagler, R-Watertown, were both sworn in Monday at the 105th Wisconsin State Assembly Session.
Jagler was sworn in to for his fifth term as the state representative for the 37th Assembly district, which includes Columbus, Ixonia, Watertown, Waterloo and southern Dodge County. Jagler has thrown his hat in the ring for the 13th State Senate District seat, vacated by Scott Fitzgerald.
A primary election could be held Feb. 16 with the general election April 6.
Born is set to begin serving his fifth term as representative of the 39th Assembly district, which includes most of Dodge County with the cities of Beaver Dam, Juneau, Horicon and Mayville, Dittrich begins her second term as the representative for the 38th District, which covers Oconomowoc, Johnson Creek, Lake Mills, Marshall and Deerfield.
Born and Dittrich expressed their thanks to their supporters.
“I am honored to have been reelected to serve the constituents of the 39th Assembly District for a fifth term,” Born said. "As always, they are my top priority and I look forward to continue working on their behalf. I also look forward to continue building on the successful conservative reforms of the last decade and ensuring Wisconsin remains in strong fiscal shape.”
Dittrich shared similar comments.
"While this session will present many challenges, I am ready to tackle the tough issues facing our state including the upcoming biennial state budget, ongoing virus, upholding our constitutional rights, and continuing to encourage workforce development,” Dittrich said. "All of these issues are integral to moving Wisconsin in the right direction.”
Born said because of Republican leadership, $105.8 million was deposited into the Rainy Day fund in 2020, increasing the total to $761.8 million – the highest in Wisconsin history. The budget also cut income taxes by $623 million for middle income earners.
Born has been appointed to serve his first term as the Assembly Co-Chair of the Joint Committee on Finance and his third term on the committee overall. He also serves on the committee on audit, the joint committee on employment relations, the joint legislative audit committee, and joint legislative council.
Dittrich will also serve on the Assembly committees on children and families, health, jobs and economy, mental health, rules, and ways and means.
“I am especially honored to be chair of the Assembly Committee on Consumer Protection and vice chair of the Assembly Committee on Workforce Development,” she said. "In addition to my committee assignments, I am eager to continue working on important issues such as safe schools by funding school resource officers, removing barriers for businesses, pro-life reforms, economic revitalization, and assistance for farmers and small businesses.”
