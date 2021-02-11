CLYMAN — Municipalities through Dodge and Jefferson counties are hoping to ease voters’ concerns following public tests of its election equipment.
The Village of Clyman clerk’s office hosted a test Wednesday morning to get ready for the 2021 spring primary Feb. 16.
Clyman Village Clerk and Treasurer Connie Kreitzman and two of her poll workers, Colleen Bruhn and Robin Pietrowski, tested one tabulator to make sure it is reading the ballots properly.
After the November presidential election, some claimed voting machines were not accurate, which is part of the reason elections officials said tests like this are so important.
“We didn’t have any problems with our machines in November,” Kreitzman said. “We have to do a public test of the voting equipment per state statute to make sure machines are counting properly. It also provides a good training opportunity for poll workers.”
Kreitzman, who’s held her position with Clyman for three years, said the tests also provide the opportunity for any members of the public to come and see how the machines are tested. However, no one from the public attended Wednesday’s tests of Clyman’s election equipment.
She said the test ballots are the same as the real ballots except for the word, “TEST” printed on them.
“We use the test ballots for the pretests and the public tests to make sure what is on those test ballots is the same as what appears on the tape that comes out of the machine,” Kreitzman said.
The accuracy of the tabulators are also checked with random tests to simulate different outcomes for the ballots, such as an individual putting a blank ballot into the counting machines.
“The machine will ask the person if he or she wants the ballot returned or cast,” she said. “With the machine able to read that the ballot is blank it proves the accuracy of our machines.”
Kreitzman said absentee ballots are fed into the tabulator on Election Day.
“The absentee ballots are already sealed when we receive them,” she said. “They are opened by the poll workers and then fed into the machines to be counted on the day of the election.”
She said the absentee ballot is checked against the poll book list to make sure the person is not voting twice in the same election.
Kreitzman explained when an individual comes to vote in-person absentee they must bring proof of identification and residency and they are given one ballot. She said the clerk can fill out the individual’s name and address on the envelope the ballot goes in, but it must be signed by the person voting. The same is true for absentee ballots, but in this case the voter and a witness must sign the envelope, Kreitzman said.
She said when the polls close at 8 p.m. and the last ballot is cast, the clerk goes through the process of shutting down the tabulator, result tapes are printed and the results are sent to the county clerk’s office in Juneau. Ballots are sealed in a box with tamper evident seals and the machine is locked down. The sealed ballot box along with other election materials gets locked in the Clyman Village Hall vault room until items can be taken to the county clerk’s office the next day.
“We send voted ballots to the county and they use the destruction of election materials’ calendar from the State Election Commission for the destruction of materials,” Kreitzman said.
