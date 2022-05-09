Watertown moved a big step closer this past week toward acquiring land for a new, much larger fire station, with two sites identified as finalists, following a consultant’s lengthy research process.
After enlisting the help of Five Bugles Design, which has assisted in fire station designs across Wisconsin, the common council was told Tuesday that six locations were identified, but sites at 800 S. Montgomery St. and 701 S. Church St. were selected as the two best options for future development, and the one on Montgomery was deemed the leading choice.
The Montgomery Street location allows for 4.9 acres of space and would be placed adjacent to Bethesda Thrift Store, recently named the AbleLight Thrift Store. The Church Street location allows for 2.5 acres of space and would be placed in the spot of the former Shopko store just east of the Dollar Tree.
Five Bugles also explored options, including expanding at the station’s current location of 106 Jones St.. Other sites that were ruled out were at 304 Hart St., 709 Lafayette St. and 727 W. Cady St.
Based on factors, including response times, site conditions, safety and room for growth, Five Bugles recommended that the city move forward with the Montgomery Street location because it allows for more space for future growth compared to the Church Street location.
It is unclear how much the new building would cost until the city hires an architect, engineer and construction team. Mayor Emily McFarland did say the city will borrow with 20-year financing through Baird.
Despite adding EMS services in 1975, the current station hasn’t been expanded since it was built in 1964 because it is landlocked by three roads and the Rock River. The current station stands at 17,268 square feet and Five Bugles recommended during the May 3 common council meeting that the new building should be somewhere between 30,000 and 40,000 square feet, due to the amount of equipment and the number of vehicles the department has.
The National Fire Protection Association recommends a response time of eight minutes or less for at least 80% of a fire station’s response area. The current location has a response time of eight minutes or less for 90% of the city, while the South Montgomery Street location is estimated to have a response rate of 93.4% within eight minutes.
The city is now tasked with deciding whether to move forward with the South Montgomery Street location, the South Church Street location or to choose a different location entirely.
It is unclear how long the council will take to decide on a new location, but Five Bugles stated the city should aim to acquire the land by the end of 2022 so the city can hire an architect and engineer by next spring. Five Bugles added that the timeline for construction should begin in early 2024 with the new station to open around March 2025.
The study did not address what would happen to the current station, which is adjacent to city hall, after the proposed station was built.
The city paid Five Bugles $18,500 to conduct the study.
