Watertown Unified School District Superintendent Cassandra Schug said she is excited at the opportunity to be named a finalist for the superintendent’s position in the Janesville School District, but noted she has been honored to have served here for the past 11 years.
On Friday, the Daily Times reported Schug to be among three Wisconsin finalists for the superintendent’s job in the Janesville School District and Schug is expected to travel to the district at the end of the month to see the facilities and meet with school officials in advance of a decision that is expected to be made by April 12.
Schug would succeed Steve Bophal, who is planning to retire June 30.
Schug said she feels fortunate to have been able to live in Watertown and to have had the opportunity to be a contributing member of the community through her service to Rotary, the library board, the Greater Watertown Community Heath Foundation and the chamber of commerce board.
“My family and I have loved living in Watertown,” she said. “Two of my children are proud graduates of WHS. During these past 11 years, we have always felt welcomed and embraced by the community and the outstanding staff of the WUSD.”
Schug also said she is proud of the accomplishments in the WUSD.
“I am most proud of the amazing staff and administration we have in the WUSD,” she said. “Through the work of our outstanding team in the WUSD, we have improved from a graduation rate of 83% in 2010 to 96.8% in 2021. Our most recent state report card score outperforms all of our benchmark comparable districts in the state of Wisconsin as identified by UW-Madison. Eighty-eight percent of our schools exceed or significantly exceed expectations on the Wisconsin report card.”
Schug said the district has been recognized by US News and World Report for its achievements at the high school level.
“And we are home to Title I Schools of Recognition,” she said. “We have an amazing staff and administrative team in the WUSD whose members have come together to make these and many more achievements a reality for the WUSD. We have a lot to be proud of, and I feel confident that the necessary pieces are in place for the staff of the WUSD to be able to continue our journey toward our vision for excellence for all and would be able to support and embrace a new superintendent on that journey if that is what the future holds.”
Schug said she is honored and grateful for the opportunity she’s had to serve as superintendent of schools in Watertown. She also appreciates the support of the Watertown community and the ongoing support as she has looked at future opportunities that she said would be a good match for her family. She called Watertown “an excellent match” for her over the past 11 years.
Schug has been a finalist before.
Last May, she was among three finalists for superintendent in the Oshkosh public school system. Schug was not the chosen candidate.
In May of 2020, Schug was among the final three candidates to replace retiring Waukesha School District Superintendent Todd Gray, but did not get the job.
The Daily Times reported in January of 2019 that Schug would remain in her position as superintendent of the Watertown Unified School District after being one of two candidates contending for the Hartford Union High School District superintendent position.
Schug, who has been superintendent in Watertown since 2011, is the former principal of West Bend High School and assistant principal of Nathan Hale High School.
The other candidates for the job in Janesville are Mark A. Holzman, superintendent of the Manitowoc Public School District and Ryan Krohn, superintendent of the Stone Bank (Arrowhead area) School District.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.