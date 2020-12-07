In a year filled with uncertainty, cancelations and hardship caused by the coronavirus pandemic, there have been some quiet, incremental and perhaps unnoticed visual and economic renaissance of downtown Watertown that offer hope for the community’s future.
According to Melissa Lampe, executive director of the Watertown Main Street Program, 23 building facades in downtown Watertown were improved this year.
If you factor in interior improvements, or projects that have started but won’t be completed until 2021 added to the number of buildings that experienced some level of revitalization in 2020, that jumps to nearly 30 properties. Lampe added the combined monetary value of these improvements is roughly $400,000.
“This year has certainly had its challenges, but one very bright spot for our downtown has been the outstanding number of building improvement projects that have taken place,” said Lampe. “This amazing accomplishment is made possible first and foremost through the dedication and financial investment of our building and business owners. Our downtown buildings are looking fantastic, and I cannot thank them enough for their investment.”
Lampe said matching grants and funding assistance for several projects was provided by the Main Street Program and the Watertown Redevelopment Authority. In addition, free technical design assistance was provided by the Watertown Historic Preservation & Downtown Design Commission and staff at Wisconsin Main Street.
Lampe said that in addition to the private building improvement work taking place downtown, it has been “transformational” to witness the Watertown Public Library expansion taking shape, as well as development plans for the new Town Square progressing on schedule.
“The city of Watertown has been a catalyst in making these projects happen,” she said. “From its support of the library project, the Town Square, the completion of Sharp Corner Park, to efforts through code compliance to nudge a few projects along, it’s great to finally see the positive results of years of planning and discussion.”
Lampe said among the most notable buildings restored in 2020 is 113 E. Main St., now home to The Chic Boutique. Formerly known as Nature’s Health Center, the storefront of this 1867 Italianate-style building sat vacant for a decade. The building was purchased in 2019 by Patrick and Laurie Vohen. Their daughter, Amber Smith, is owner of The Chic Boutique.
“My wife, Laurie, and my daughter, Amber, have always felt that the revitalization of the downtown was very important to the growth of Watertown,” Patrick Vohen said. “My wife encouraged us to do something about it, and help Amber’s business move to a permanent location. We made a solid business investment, while helping to improve the downtown community.”
The Chic Boutique was formerly located at 14 E. Main St. This property, according to Lampe, is historically known as the Bank of Watertown. Built in 1915 in the Neoclassical style, it replaced a much older bank building constructed on this site in 1854. It is now owned by Dan and Maggie Wegner of Watertown, who are transforming the building into a design showroom for their business, White Oak Builders.
“The downtown has been growing with the new library addition, parks and other local businesses doing their part to enhance our beautiful Main Street,” Maggie Wegner said. “We wanted to aid in that endeavor and make this building shine again.”
Wegner said she and her husband looked at many buildings in Watertown for their design showroom and 14 E. Main St. was the perfect fit. “We are very supportive of small and local business, and wanted to be a part of the Main Street community,” she said. “This property came up and we knew it would be perfect for us to establish ourselves in that regard — it had good bones, classic character and a beautiful history — it just needed to be uncovered and loved again.”
Wegner added, “Purchasing this building was an opportunity we couldn’t pass on, and we are doing everything we can to restore classic charm to this historic downtown building and to do it right.”
Lampe said another building that generated considerable attention this summer when it was repainted is home to A Hair Off Main, located at 305 Market St. She said the restoration of this striking circa 1890 Queen Anne-style building with a two-story corner tower elevated the overall appearance of the Market and S. Third streets neighborhood. Both the building and salon are owned by Kay Strauss.
“Repainting the building in 2020 has been a positive and rewarding experience,” Strauss said. “The feedback has been tremendous...I’m happy we could add some color and positive outlook to this otherwise dreary year!”
Steven Board, chairperson of the Watertown Historic Preservation & Downtown Design Commission, said the downtown improvements have been a great encouragement for everyone working to further enhance the Watertown community. “It’s especially exciting to see the government projects, the town square and library, being developed in concert with many of the privately funded projects,” he said. “Indeed, it would seem that they are feeding off of one another; not sure we could have the extensive private development without the city efforts, nor the city efforts without the private ventures.”
Rob Marchant, chair of the Watertown RDA, said residents are fortunate to live in a community where our friends and neighbors take such pride in their businesses. “The RDA is grateful to those property owners who stepped forward to partner with us and the Main Street Program to improve the look of our downtown,” he said. “Their leadership is just as important as the larger scale transformations happening in our downtown and is critical to achieving the great, vibrant community space downtown we are all working towards.”
Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland agreed. “The personal investment in our downtown has been inspiring and validating,” she said. “To see our business and building owners recognize the opportunity that exists in our downtown and the impact that has on the community as a whole is fantastic. This is the mentality and level of action that we need to continue to evolve and grow our community overall. These building and business owners are changing the trajectory of our community one paint job and façade improvement at a time; it’s exciting.”
