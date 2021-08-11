An 87-unit, multifamily housing development is coming to downtown Watertown.
The city’s finance committee met with Main Street Watertown LLC., also known as T. Wall Enterprises, Monday afternoon and entered into an agreement for the development.
Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland said the agreement calls for high level 87-units with a mix of studio to two-bedroom apartments.
She said the developer is known for a high-quality product so there will be high-end finishes such as granite, stainless steel appliances and more for their tenants. There will also be a pool in the courtyard area.
The project construction will be around $18 million to $19 million.
McFarland said the developer’s agreement requires a minimum value of $8.5 million so the tax base will benefit from development. In the agreement, the city provides the land and a $3.3 million pay-go incentive, which means each year Main Street Watertown LLC. will pay its taxes, and then the city (for a period of time) reimburses a portion of those taxes, which is approximately 77%, McFarland said.
In the agreement, Main Street Watertown LLC. will also construct the Riverwalk along the property, which is 111 S. Water St., which is the parcel to the south of the Town Square site.
With the Town Square project, this development, the redesign of the plaza on east side of the river, and the existing housing developments, the Riverwalk will be a complete loop south of the bridge, McFarland said.
“This is a huge accomplishment,” McFarland said. “This city won’t be constructing any portion of this project. This is a private development.”
Construction is planned to start spring 2022.
“It will take about a year to construct, and they expect to be fully rented by fall 2023,” McFarland said.
“This is a tremendous accomplishment for our community,” McFarland said. “To have over a hundred people living and spending their time and resources in our downtown has a profound economic impact. The desire from the developer is that this is the first of multiple developments in the city.”
She said this development also has a retail space component so it will be a great mix of residential and commercial use.
“I’m thrilled and grateful to be able to be a to be a part of this project,” McFarland said. “It is not every day you get the opportunity to positively impact your community on this scale and change the footprint of your, in my case, hometown. We’ve been setting the stage for this type of development with the investment in Town Square, library and the Main Street Task Force work. We’ve seen an incredible similar private investment — this is the fruit of that labor.
“We’ve been very judicious in our negotiations and are comfortable with the conversation and negotiations with the developer and are pleased to be presenting this to the council,” McFarland said.
