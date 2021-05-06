The Fourth of July Parade will be back this year.
The parade committee is planning this year’s event.
This years’ theme is “Bold Stripes, Bright Stars, Brave Hearts.”
The parade will be at 10 a.m. Sunday, July 4, beginning at Main and Water streets continuing onto Fourth Street and turning on Labaree Street where it concludes at Riverside Park.
The parade committee is in need of donations and sponsorships for the many different units that are invited to participate in the parade, as well as floats and other entries.
Contact Parade Chairman Andy Tessman at 920-261-2745 for any information.
Further information is available on a new parade website: www.watertownparades.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.