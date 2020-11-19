The Watertown community blood drive surpassed its two day goal by 17 pints following the second day of collection at Christ United Methodist Church on Tuesday.

The goal of the drive on Monday was 98 pints, and Tuesday’s goal was 50 pints. On Monday, 92 pints were collected and Tuesday’s drive netted 73 pints for a total of 165 pints of blood for the American Red Cross. The goal for the two-day drive was 148 pints of blood.

On Tuesday, 44 pints of whole blood were collected, with 29 pints of Power Red, or double donors.

Multiple gallon donors included Betty Krueger, 24 gallons; Karen Foelker, 19 gallons; Stephen Baurichter, 17 gallons; Lester Nass and Barbara Seamandel, both eight gallons; Ben Hoppenrath, four gallons; Donna Christian, two gallons; and Joseph Curia, one gallon.

Other donors Tuesday included George Booth, Randall Buss, Daniela Castellon, Richard Chivers, David DcCono, Mia DiPalma, Brian Efinger, John Flint, Karen Foelker, Denise Fortier, Laurie Ganser, Samantha Godkin, Michael Hetue, Michael Hoppenrath, Catherine Ihde, Tanya Krause, Carl Krueger, Victor Krueger, Sarah Kuehl, Robert Larsen, Eric LaVanda, Rein Leitzke, Josiah Loersch , Robert Martens ,Earl Martin , David Mottet , Tamara Mottet , Carrie Narkis , Jeanne Neis , Paul Neis ,Mary Nilsen, Mary Petrie, Shawna Price, Jessica Raatz, Joshua Riedl, Arthur Ritschke, Maryalice Rosenow, Michael Rowoldt, Tracy Sankbeil, Doug Schilling, Patti Schilling, Cynthia Schultz, Barbara Seamandel, Steven Shilkey, Penelope Sullivan, Peter Von Rueden, Kathy Wagner, Franklin Wegner, Robin Wenninger, Donald Wesemann, Cindy Williams, Michael Willmann, Nick Witte, Ursula Yaeggi, Erich Zeller, Helen Zeller, and Elinor Zgonc.

