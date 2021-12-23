The Salon Suites at 2 oh! 2 won the Mayor’s Choice Award for Watertown’s Window Wonderland decorations. From left were Mayor Emily McFarland and stylists and window designers Kristina Ulm, Brooke Hoida, and Alexandra Scheiber.
Winning first place in the Watertown’s Window Wonderland storefront decorating contest was Sweet Talkin’ Treats, 108 S. Third St. From left are owners Joe and Hannah Otten and Robin Kaufmann of Watertown Tourism.
Winning second place in Watertown’s Window Wonderland storefront decorating contest was The Chic Boutique, 113 E. Main St. Kaitlyn Vohen of The Chic Boutique is pictured with Melissa Lampe of the Main Street Program
LEFT: Tying for third place in Watertown’s Window Wonderland business decorating contest was Central Block Kitchen & Designs, 300 E. Main St., and Ava’s a Posh Boutique, 209 E. Main St. Ava’s a Posh Boutique store owner Amanda Schwefel is pictured with Robin Kaufmann of Watertown Tourism. RIGHT: Winning second place in Watertown’s Window Wonderland storefront decorating contest was The Chic Boutique, 113 E. Main St. Kaitlyn Vohen of The Chic Boutique is pictured with Melissa Lampe of the Main Street Program
In Watertown’s Window Wonderland storefront decorating contest, tying for third place was Ava’s a Posh Boutique, 209 E. Main St. and Central Block Kitchen & Designs, 300 E. Main St. Central Block Kitchen & Designs owner Ryan Jones is pictured with Melissa Lampe of the Main Street Program.
Five local businesses have been named winners in the fourth annual Watertown’s Window Wonderland storefront decorating contest for the Christmas holiday. Sponsored by Watertown Tourism and the Watertown Main Street Program, Window Wonderland is designed to attract visitors to downtown Watertown by drawing attention to the many unique businesses and the beauty of Main Street at Christmastime.
More than 180 votes were cast online between Nov. 28 and Dec. 19. The business that received the most votes and has won first place is Sweet Talkin’ Treats, 108 S. Third St. Winning second place is The Chic Boutique, 113 E. Main St., and tying for third place is Central Block Kitchen & Designs, 300 E. Main St. and Ava’s a Posh Boutique, 209 E. Main St.
Special recognition is also given to the business that receives the Mayor’s Choice Award. Each year, the mayor of Watertown is invited to select their favorite window. This year, Mayor Emily McFarland chose the storefront window of the Salon Suites at 2 oh! 2, located at 202 W. Main St. McFarland said with so many beautifully decorated windows, it was difficult to select just one to win the Mayor’s Choice Award. “I chose 2 oh 2! because I am a bit of a minimalist – I love the simple beauty of it and the monochromatic theme,” said McFarland. “I think design-wise, it is really powerful to grab someone’s attention with a simplistic approach and every time I drove or walked downtown, this window caught my attention.”
The winners in the first, second and third place categories each received a Watertown Area Chamber of Commerce gift check valued at $75, $50, and $25 respectively. The winners of the mayor’s choice award were presented with a trophy by McFarland. The trophy and gift checks were provided by Watertown Tourism.
“Thank you to all the businesses that created such lovely and festive windows and to everyone who voted in our contest this year,” said Melissa Lampe, director of the Main Street Program. “Having 34 of our downtown businesses participate in this contest was outstanding, and we look forward to the return of Window Wonderland next year.” Lampe added that although the contest has ended, storefront decorations will remain place through the end of the year.
