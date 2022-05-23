Like a panacea for the social isolation caused by the pandemic, a friendly and familiar face returns to Watertown’s hospitality scene after a lengthy absence.
Don Frank, known to many as the former owner of Don’s Bar on North Water Street for 26 years, starting in 1983, is back on Watertown’s bar scene with his new Don’s Corner Pub.
Frank recently opened his latest tavern in the historic building — circa the late 1800s — that sits at the corner of North Fourth and Cole streets.
His bar is the former Stacy’s and before that, Jewel’s. Frank said the building has been home to a tavern since at least the 1920s.
Frank got the itch to again run his own watering hole after working since 2009 at Hi-Way Harry’s in Johnson Creek. He is leasing the building from Matt and Judy Atkinson.
“I was looking to lease a bar, not buy one, at my age,” Frank said, adding he is now 62 years old.
“It really looks nice. I love it,” Frank said as he gazed around the immaculately clean and airy place, with its vintage, dark wooden bar background framing a large mirror on the north wall.
Frank said it was good to be back running his own bar, something he admitted is, “a tough business.”
He said he will usually be working at the pub, calling it his “hands-on” way of running such an establishment — a pursuit he learned from his father, who was also an innkeeper.
“You’ve gotta be here. The owner has to have a presence in the place,” he said, adding he will have about three employees. “You’ve got to be around and it’s good to have your name on the sign in front.”
Frank said that, as at his old place, he will be serving food. It will be simple items like pizza, brats, warmed meat sandwiches and soups. He said he will likely obtain his quality ingredients from Glenn’s Market.
Frank wants to be serving food by mid-summer, with bar hours from 11 a.m. ‘til closing, which will vary. He expects lunch to be a busy time at the tavern.
“Everything, in terms of food, will be easy and simple — and super-fast —, with no deep fryers, no grease. Deep fryers stink up a place, “ he said. “This will be great. It gonna be so simple, it’s pathetic. And the sky’s the limit in terms of what I’ll be doing.”
With his two sons, ages 13 and 19, growing up quickly, Frank is looking to his own future and remaining years before retirement in the service industry.
He began bartending in his birthplace of Madison at his dad’s tavern, The Bull Ring on State Street, in 1977.
“I get a whole new beginning now,” he said. “I wanted to work for myself again. I dreamed about this and I didn’t think it would ever happen. I almost forgot about it — and the next day I was signing the lease with Matt and Judy. I saw the potential of this beautiful, historic building.”
Frank plans to hold his pub’s grand opening sometime shortly after Riverfest in August and expects it to be a two-night affair, with free beer and food.
“I’ve gotta get settled in first,” he said. “It ain’t done yet, but we’ll get it right. Rome wasn’t built in a day.”
Frank said he already finds it hard to believe the reception he is receiving from the community as his doors have only been open a few weeks.
“I see hundreds of people I haven’t seen in 14 years. It’s amazing,” he said. The phone calls are always coming in with people saying they are coming — groups of guys, a few girls. I never knew I had so many friends.”
