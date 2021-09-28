City puts out notice for Town Square RFPs

Watertown’s Redevelopment Authority Executive Director Alex Allon put out public request for proposals Friday, seeking construction services for the Town Square park development.
Through this RFP, the RDA intends to choose a construction management firm that can partner with the RDA and the RDA’s design and engineering contractor for the project.
The RDA is an economic development organization formed to focus redevelopment efforts into the Watertown’s downtown central business district. The RDA also sponsors projects that improve the downtown experience adding to the vitality, excitement, activity, vibrancy, diversity and attractiveness of our entire community.
The RDA acquired and demolished six buildings on the south side of the 100 block of West Main Street. The RDA has contracted with a design and engineering firm which has produced a set of 95% complete plans and specifications for the Town Square.
The anticipated RFP timeline states:
• Oct. 5: Deadline to submit questions (no later than 5 p.m.)
• Oct. 14: Proposal submission deadline (no later than 3 p.m.)
• Oct. 15-19: Initial screening of proposals
• Oct. 19-22: Potential interviews with selected firms (if needed)
• Oct. 25: Recommendation to RDA board
Allon said earlier this year the Town Square space will transform into a “world class” park. He said the Town Square is a piece of the puzzle that is community development.
He said the Town Square’s riverfront will feature an accessible boat and kayak launch, landscape seating areas and a paved riverwalk, which expands down the banks of the Rock River.
Allon said the Town Square will also offer a performance plaza with an open air stage and lush green spaces for visitors.
The Town Square will also have a community plaza where “placemaking” will come alive. Placemaking are public spaces that promote people’s health, happiness and well-being.
“The community plaza serves as the main year-round gathering place with multiple areas that offer a variety of seating options,” he said. “There are picnic tables on the paved plaza, tiered seating encircling the plaza and natural stone blocks nestled under trees to entice visitors to linger and enjoy.”
He said the Town Square is a “festive gathering place,” which is ideal for showcasing vendors, exhibit booths, food trucks and pop-up farmers’ markets.
