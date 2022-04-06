Incumbent David Schroeder, along with newcomers Lori Holland, Mike Higgins and Craig Wortman, will serve on the Watertown Unified School District Board of Education following Tuesday’s election.

Holland received 3,148 votes, Wortman 2,763, Schroeder 2,544 and Higgins 2,281 across the district.

Voters were to choose up to four candidates for Watertown Unified School District Board of Education’s at-large openings.

Incumbents who filed nomination papers to appear on the ballot were Schroeder and Paul Van Den Langenberg. Van Den Langenberg received 2,204 votes and was eliminated.

Incumbents who filed non-candidacy papers were Steve Kauffeld and Katie Najarian.

The seats expire April 24.

Chad Bailey rescinded his candidacy, but his name remained on the ballot.

The terms of office for three of the Watertown Unified School District School Board members at-large seats are for three years, while the term of office for one of the board member at-large seats is one year, beginning April 25.

After final results of the election have been canvassed, the three candidates with the highest number of votes will each take a three-year term of office and the candidate with the fourth highest number of votes will take a one-year, limited term of office.

