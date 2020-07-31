JEFFERSON — Two words: communicable and community.
Communicable is the highly transmissible, devastating and sometimes deadly coronavirus.
Community is where we are, with the world, the nation, the state and our county facing community spread of COVID-19.
The leaders of a new awareness campaign would like to add another word for local residents’ consideration: commUNITY with an emphasis on “unity.”
With everyone impacted, it will take a concerted, cooperative effort to beat back this disease, for the health of local residents, businesses, and communities, these leaders say.
“Our communities are looking at recovery, at reopening, while we’re still in the midst of a pandemic,” Jefferson County Administrator Ben Wehmeier said.
As the county moves toward fall school openings, community health is a vital concern, he said, but at the same time, it is also important to support businesses as they strive to remain open and serve the public under less-than-ideal circumstances.
“We realize there’s going to have to be mitigation strategies to make businesses safe,” Wehmeier said. “That’s the ‘new normal.’ That’s what we have to do to take care of each other.”
Because of the virulent nature of this disease, it will take the cooperation of numerous segments of the community to assure community health and vitality into the future, he said.
The CommUNITY Partners campaign seeks to take a proactive approach, getting a positive message out to the local community about working together to combat this disease.
Taking part in the effort are local business leaders, churches, directors of the Jefferson County and Watertown public health departments, elected officials, education leaders and representatives of area nonprofit organizations, all of whom have a stake in the community’s health.
The message, in short, is that there are simple steps individuals, businesses and institutions can take to minimize the spread of COVID-19 so that the county can reopen safely, and people should be taking these steps to protect the community as a whole.
Jen Pinnow, director of the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce, said that chamber representatives from throughout Jefferson County recently got together to sign on to this effort.
“Props to Carrie Chisholm from the Fort chamber,” Pinnow said of the executive director of the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce. “She had the idea for a joint ribbon-cutting.”
The chambers’ motivation is clear: the need to protect the livelihoods of area chamber members and communities.
Countywide, businesses are being asked to sign on to the effort and to post CommUNITY Partners flyers in their establishments asking people to take health precautions.
In Jefferson, representatives from the chamber joined volunteers from Immanuel Methodist Church to visit local businesses, delivering popcorn and talking to business owners about proven anti-COVID measures such as social distancing, using hand sanitizer and wearing face coverings.
For the most part, Pinnow said, businesses and community members have made a “very respectful transition to this new way of business,” but it only takes a small number of people not following health recommendations to foster the continued spread of the disease.
As she has traveled around the area speaking to businesspeople, Pinnow said, she has heard that customers have not returned to restaurants and stores in the numbers seen before the pandemic, but “we are doing OK.”
The current level of business stability is precarious, however, and depends, in part, on whether the disease makes a major resurgence.
Getting on board with community health precautions will add to that stability, while failing to take simple measures to protect people’s health will extend the risk.
Speaking for the health-care sector, Marie Wiesmann, vice president of nursing at Fort HealthCare, said that she sees a vital need for a proactive educational campaign in the area.
“COVID affects all of us, and right now, we’re seeing the greatest spread among younger people, age 19-49,” Wiesmann said. “We’ve seen an increase in drive-up COVID testing, and we’re seeing a lot of cases in people like bartenders and servers at restaurants.
“This is a population of individuals that hasn’t taken the same level of precautions that some of the older folks who know they are vulnerable have,” Wiesmann said. “A lot of people who are 65 or 70 and up just aren’t going out. They’d like to go into a store, but they just don’t feel safe.
“I want our local economy to thrive,” Wiesmann said. “I’d like to see fewer cases instead of an incredible surge.”
She noted that when large groups of people have gotten together in the past few months, surges have inevitably followed, especially if people aren’t taking common-sense precautions. The county, state and nation saw such surges in the weeks following Mother’s Day, Memorial Day, Father’s Day and Independence Day, she said.
“Our goal is to keep the community safe,” Wiesmann said. “We want to be able to test people quickly and with a fast turnaround for test results.”
Surges threaten that swift response, however.
“We are seeing this disease go through families quickly,” Wiesmann said. “There is a good reason for wearing face coverings, which can prevent that transmission.”
As an older person, Wiesmann said, she takes advantage of the start-of-day restricted store openings reserved for senior citizens and more vulnerable people, and at that time, she sees people being very responsible about face masks and social distancing.
But if she needs to go to the store later in the day, Wiesmann said, she sees a lot of younger people taking fewer precautions, even though that makes them more likely to catch the disease and to spread it to others.
To promote common-sense precautions, Fort HealthCare has started a selfie promotion, encouraging people to send in their mask-wearing selfies.
“This is a small glitch in time, but this is where we are right now,” Wiesmann said. “It shouldn’t have to be political. Put a mask on and wear it when you are out in public.”
Carol Quest, director of the Watertown Health Department, said she wants the community to understand that public health efforts are the gateway to businesses and schools reopening, not a “barrier.”
Gail Scott, director of the Jefferson County Health Department, agreed.
She said a lot of the coronavirus spread the county has been seeing could have been easily prevented had people taken common-sense measures like social distancing and masks.
She noted that the county has seen COVID-19 outbreaks arise out of graduation parties and in workplace settings where these measures are not strictly followed.
Right now, there are 25 workplace settings in the county linked to COVID-19 outbreaks, Scott said.
Attempting to manage a pandemic is not how Scott envisioned running her department in 2020, but here she is. Her county staff, out of necessity, has doubled from 15 members to at least 30.
“We are following up on every single case,” she said.
When COVID-19 comes to a workplace, it slows down production, takes employees out for long period and potentially threatens the business’ long-term existence, she noted.
Taking proactive measures to prevent the disease from coming to the workplace and encouraging people to stay home when they are ill, will help businesses thrive in the long run, Scott said.
“It’s important to keep our economy healthy,” she said.
While COVID-19 remains a major threat in the area, Scott said, it endangers not only people’s physical health, but also their mental health.
“We really want this virus to end,” Scott said. “We know how to slow and stop the spread. It’s a matter of taking those steps.”
She noted that a lot of people still have a false sense of security about the disease, either assuming they won’t get it or that it won’t impact them very much.
In fact, information continues to come out about long-lasting effects experienced by many people who have mild or even asymptomatic cases, but then suffer heart problems, strokes, or extreme immune responses later.
And those with more serious cases can experience long-lasting effects or disabilities long after they test negative and are placed in the “recovered” category.
“Recovered just means they’re not contagious anymore and public health is no longer following their case,” Scott said. “But many of these people have seen continuing effects such as kidney failure, heart and lung damage, continuing fatigue, rolling fevers ...”
COVID-19 should not be written off as a mere “flu,” but people don’t have to be paralyzed with anxiety about the disease either, Scott said.
“We need to give the people tools — this is what we need to do to stay safe,” she said.
Speaking for city government, Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland said that among her city’s goals is keeping all of its small businesses alive through the pandemic.
To that end, the city has helped businesses with marketing efforts as they accommodate to the “new normal,” and provided information, resources and financial assistance to those hardest hit.
“Our community campaign has been to ‘stay safe to stay open,’” McFarland said.
Governmental officials took some extreme actions early in the pandemic to try to contain the disease and keep it from spreading into every corner of the world.
Those efforts were later rolled back and community spread did, indeed, extend into every state and every region.
“We want to keep the economy free-flowing,” McFarland said. “But to do that, we need people who are healthy and who feel they are safe to move about and visit businesses.”
McFarland said she and other community leaders would like to change the dialogue from a political one to a proactive and community-centered one.
“We are more successful when we work together,” McFarland said.
The Watertown mayor said the CommUNITY campaign has seen good support from a wide base of the community, from business to health care to area leaders, but she would like to see other organizations step forward as well, such as the Tavern League, to promote simple health steps that will ultimately help businesses to stay open.
“I am not asking you to give up your first-born or even stop going to the gym, but you could put on a small piece of cloth,” McFarland said. “And if you can’t, stay 6 feet distant.”
Part of the solution is businesses stepping forward and communicating to customers, “This is what I need you to do for me to stay open,” she said.
While businesses are a major focus of the CommUNITY Partners campaign, area nonprofits have been hit hard as well in the wake of lockdowns, business restrictions and job losses.
Megan Hartwick, executive director of the United Way of Jefferson and North Walworth Counties, said that it was important for her organization to sign on to the CommUNITY effort to help the region get back to normal.
If “the new normal” is the best we can achieve right now, that just has to be part of the common mindset, she said.
“No one is going to thrive right now without the efforts of a whole lot of other people,” Hartwick said.
She noted that three-quarters of the United Way’s funding comes from local businesses. If those businesses aren’t open, that money — on which the United Way relies to do its charitable work — dries up.
The regional United Way organization has given away millions of dollars in grants through the years to support numerous efforts throughout the area. This year, it has suspended its regular Pillar Grant program to focus on providing COVID-19 relief to area school districts and programs that help people in poverty.
“Thirty-four percent of individuals and families in Jefferson County cannot afford their monthly expenses, and that was before COVID-19,” Hartwick said.
Another key partner in fighting the pandemic in the local area will be the schools.
As schools reopen, they will either be a key bastion for keeping communities safe or a key vector for spreading the disease.
Knowing the importance of face-to-face education for area students, especially the most vulnerable students who might otherwise face hardship, abuse or neglect at home, area school administrators have been meeting to determine what it would take to reopen schools while protecting the health and safety of students and staff.
This summer, area public school district superintendents and parochial school principals took the unprecedented step of joining in a cooperative effort to develop a unified plan for the reopening of schools in the fall.
“I am really proud of what our team has put together,” said Mark Rollefson, superintendent of the Jefferson schools and a member of that team.
He said that the pandemic has provided an unprecedented impetus for county school leaders to work together for everyone’s gain.
Typically, school planners meet primarily within their conferences, and Jefferson is the only Jefferson County member of its conference.
In addition, schools are generally set against each other as competitors, as sports rivals or as regional rivals for the same potential open-enrollment students.
The joint school administrators of Jefferson County determined that they were not going to use COVID-19 as a tool to boost that division, pitting one school against another. Rather, they determined that they would work together to provide a consistent and community-minded plan for safe reopening.
“Parents, consistently, from district to district, want their kids back in school,” Rollefson said.
However, to make face-to-face schooling safe during the pandemic will require significant safety measures,” he added.
These include new policies, rearranging classrooms, more outdoor instruction, boosting school air exchanges, heightened cleaning regimens, and yes, a requirement that all staff and students wear face coverings when the recommended 6 feet of social distancing cannot be achieved.
Even with these measures in place, schools will not be able to completely eliminate all risk, and depending on the trajectory COVID-19 takes in the area over the next month, the disease still could threaten the possibility of in-person schooling.
Already, the Watertown Unified School District, the largest district in the area, has decided to go all-virtual in the fall. Other area school districts such as Fort Atkinson and Jefferson are working toward a face-to-face opening, but allowing families to choose a synchronous virtual option.
“I am still not 100 percent convinced full face-to-face schooling will be able to take place in September,” Rollefson said. “But as of right now, that’s what we’re planning for.”
Steve Nass, who chairs the Jefferson County Board of Supervisors, said that it is a challenge, but that community sentiment is turning around.
Still, the local area has a way to go as it seeks to get everyone on board to promote community health — and by extension, the long-term health of local businesses and institutions.
“Peer pressure is going to work better than a mandate,” Nass said, adding that the community needs to set a new standard and say, “This is what is acceptable to be a citizen of this county.”
“If we are not doing this together, we are not going to get better,” Wehmeier said.
“It’s not about rights,” Wiesmann said. “It’s about assuring the health of our community is intact.”
