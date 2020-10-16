The City of Watertown is looking to fill several board and committee positions.
Mayor Emily McFarland said she is looking to fill vacant seats with people who are dedicated and passionate about being a positive influence in these areas of their local government. “I am hoping to solicit new members to these boards and committees, or for people who have served before, perhaps consider a different committee,” McFarland said. “The city has seen such a great increase in civic engagement and now is the perfect time to continue to bring new people into our city government operations.”
There are vacancies on the licensing board, plan commission, park recreation and forestry committee, and historic preservation and downtown design commission.
The licensing board handles applications for liquor licenses acquired within the city of Watertown. If it is a bar, gas station, restaurant, or event, the licensing board approves the application for a liquor license. This board meets once a month on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m.
The plan commission is involved in creating and implementing short-term or long-term plans that will help better the community. In addition, through the plan commission one would be involved in the areas of public participation, land development review, and referral and advisory recommendations. This commission typically meets twice a month on Mondays at 4:30 p.m.
The park recreation and forestry committee is in charge of planning and approving parks and recreation programs, as well as reviewing the budget and recommending purchases to the common council. The committee is also responsible for submitting ordinances and resolutions for managing parks and recreation programs. This committee typically meets once a month on Monday at 4:30 pm.
The goals of the historic preservation and downtown design commission are to assist in any improvements or programs used to enhance the beauty of the downtown properties and storefronts, as well as promoting historic preservation through education. This commission typically meets once a month on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
If interested in a position, contact Rachel Smith at city hall at 920-262-4000 to set up a time to discuss the position with the mayor.
