Collaboration grants supports kayak rentals on Rock River

Residents of the Watertown area have the opportunity to kayak on the Rock River, thanks to a collaboration between the Watertown Park and Recreation Department, Watertown Tourism, and the Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation.
Following initial in-kind and financial commitments from the Park and Recreation Department and Watertown Tourism, awarded a $3,300 Community Collaboration Grant to support the kayak rental program. Community Collaboration Grants support collaborative efforts that build a sense of connectedness between people or enhance community spaces where individuals can be active together.
Randy Wojtasiak, director of recreation, said that the concept for the rental program was developed last year after the Parks, Recreation & Forestry Commission challenged the department to find more ways to utilize the Rock River.
“We have this tremendous recreational resource running through our city, and we have not been doing enough to utilize it,” he said. The department came up with the idea of offering kayak rentals as a fun, affordable and healthy activity that community members could enjoy.
“Kayaking is good for physical and mental health because it reduces stress, builds upper body strength, and allows a way for people to be one with nature’s beauty,” said Wojtasiak.
The department has three adult and three child kayaks for rent at their office located at 514 S. First St., Watertown. Hours for rentals are Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Kayaks are on a first-come, first served basis.
To reserve them, visit watertownwi.recdesk.com or contact the office at 920-262-8080. Rates are $10 per hour for Watertown residents and $15 for non-residents. Renters must be 16 with a valid driver’s license, and children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult. All rentals must remain on the Rock River between the upper and lower dams.
GWCHF’s Community Collaboration Grants support coordinated efforts between multiple community organizations. They serve the communities served by the school districts of Dodgeland, Hustisford, Ixonia, Jefferson, Johnson Creek, Lake Mills, Waterloo and Watertown. Grants support up to 33% of a proposed project budget with a maximum grant value of $10,000.
For more information about these grants and additional foundation initiatives, visit www.watertownhealthfoundation.com.
