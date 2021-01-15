From Watertown to Washington, D.C.

Whenever Matt Dannenberg is back in his hometown of Watertown, he can be found at PJ’s Pizza picking up his favorite sandwich — a turkey sub with the works on white bread.
Now that the 2006 Watertown High School graduate will be working for President-Elect Joe Biden in Washington, D.C., Dannenberg will need to find a new sandwich shop closer to his office, 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.
Dannenberg, 32, was recently named senior associate director and will work in the presidential personnel office to bring in individuals to focus on the climate crisis.
“I could never have imagined I would have earned such a wonderful privilege to work with such an amazing team,” he said. “This is beyond my wildest dreams.”
He said before he was selected to work at the White House he served as Wisconsin Coalitions director for the Biden-Harris campaign.
Dannenberg, who is Native American and a proud member of the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, said he was tasked with bringing Wisconsinites from all backgrounds into the campaign. He reached out to the Asian and Latino populations of Wisconsin, but also the Native Americans, too.
“I wanted to make sure those ethnic groups had a voice in the election process, and a plan to vote,” he said. “The role was to find out the issues of those communities and shed light on them.”
He said that’s where the Biden-Harris campaign pulled him in.
“The theme of healing the soul of our nation really spoke to me as an individual and as a Native American,” he said. “Representation matters — no matter your race.”
Before the campaign, Dannenberg served as census director at the nonprofit Wisconsin Voices, where he coordinated civic engagement campaigns around the 2020 Census and voter registration.
Dannenberg, who was born in 1988 in Watertown, said he can thank his high school social studies and Spanish instructors for sparking his interest in government.
“When I was senior in high school, I received the honor of social studies student of the year,” he said. “I was selected to read the Gettysburg Address at a Memorial Day celebration at Veterans Memorial Park in Watertown.”
He said it was Deb Fischer, a Watertown Spanish teacher, who encouraged him to attend Badger Boys State, which educates young leaders on how to become more impactful community members of Wisconsin.
“That was a great opportunity for me,” he said. “It gave me a taste of how government works.”
Dannenberg, who was captain of the Watertown track team in 2006, also played football for the Goslings.
After he finished high school, Dannenberg furthered his studies at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where he graduated with degrees in political science and environmental science. He said he was fascinated by meteorology, and wanted to become a storm chaser.
He became interested in meteorology after watching, “An Inconvenient Truth,” a 2006 documentary film about former Vice President Al Gore’s campaign to educate people about global warming.
“I eventually shifted back to political science after finding calculus in meteorology a bit much for me,” he said. “I really wanted to advocate for people in government.”
Dannenberg has also served as the legislative and communications director at the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin and as a volunteer for Gov. Tony Evers’ transition team. He began his career at the Wisconsin League of Conservation Voters, as an organizer, field and political director.
Although Dannenberg could not speak directly on policy and his specific duties, he’s anxious to get to work in Washington, D.C.
“I’m very excited for this opportunity,” he said, “I want to make the most of it.”
