JUNEAU — The Dodge County Highway Committee is seeking input from county residents through an online survey on funding options for increased paving of county highways. The short online survey will be available between Aug. 12-31 through the Dodge County website: https://www.co.dodge.wi.gov/government/departments-e-m/highway/highway-survey-2499
The Dodge County highway system consists of 540 miles and is the second largest county highway system in the state.
The survey will provide guidance to the Highway Committee to assist in project planning for the 2021 and 2022 construction season.
The highway committee will review the survey results Sept. 3.
The results and recommendations will be presented to the Dodge County Finance Committee and Dodge County Board of Supervisors for 2021 budget consideration.
