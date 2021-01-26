The National Weather Service forecast for snow for the Watertown area continues today, with a total of 3-5 inches predicated for the area through this afternoon.
This means the city is under a city-wide snow emergency.
The snow emergency will help the Watertown Street Department in its plowing and cleanup efforts.
The emergency expires at 7 a.m. Wednesday and means that parking on all city streets and alleys will be banned through the time of the emergency’s expiration.
“Residents who have no off-street parking available are encouraged to utilize municipal parking lots or make arrangements with neighbors, relatives or friends, to avoid a potential $50 citation,” a media release from the Watertown Police Department said. “In addition, any vehicle that has been ticketed and remains parked at the same location for 24 or more hours afterward may be towed at the owner’s expense.”
Citizens are encouraged to monitor the City of Watertown Website at: www.ci.watertown.wi.us or Watertown Police Department website at: www.watertownpolice.com, or search on Facebook at Watertown WI Police Department for current snow emergencies and notifications.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.