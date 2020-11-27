The deadline to participate in “Watertown in Lights” is approaching.

“Watertown in Lights” will be a drive-thru holiday light display on Lunde Lane at Brandt-Quirk Park.

The event is set for 4:30 to 9 p.m. Dec. 19.

Forms to participate must be returned by Dec. 1.

All displays will be provided by the community, including businesses, churches, organizations and school groups.

Some displays have been committed, but more are needed to make it a success. Because the event is free, the Watertown Tourism is relying on the community to provide displays and to power them.

Contact robin@watertownchamber.com for an entry form. The event is sponsored Watertown Tourism Commission.

Lunde Lane starts at Carriage Hill Drive, and ends at the baseball diamond parking lot. Vehicles can turn around in the baseball diamond lot, and see displays on both sides of the route.

