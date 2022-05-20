Watertown Fire Department

Emergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Wednesday at 5 a.m. to a Jefferson County TEMS Activation.

— Wednesday at 2:48 p.m. to the South Second Street for a female as part of a motor vehicle crash. There was treatment, but no transport.

— Wednesday at 3:14 p.m. to South Church Street for a male in a motor vehicle crash.

— Wednesday at 4:21 p.m. to the 600 block of Bridlewood Lane for a male.

— Wednesday at 6:08 p.m. to the 100 block of Stimpson Street for a female.

— Wednesday at 8:41 p.m. to the 1100 block of Bayberry Drive for a female.

Unless otherwise noted, all were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls — Firefighters responded to the following locations:

— Wednesday at 1:49 p.m. to the 1300 block of West Main Street for a fire alarm.

