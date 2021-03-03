There are still more than a couple thousand residents in Watertown, age 65 and older, that have not received a COVID-19 vaccination shot, according to the city’s health official.
“In Watertown, there are approximately 2,000 individuals over the age of 65 who are still eligible to receive their vaccine,” said Carol Quest, health director – Watertown Department of Public Health. “If you are a member of this group, we know you are waiting and we will continue to vaccinate you as we receive additional supply.”
The information on the vaccination for the coronavirus was included in the City of Watertown, Watertown Regional Medical Center, local health institutions, and local pharmacies update to the community on current COVID-19 vaccine eligibility and guidelines.
On Mondays, individuals in phase 1b, which includes educators and child care staff, became eligible for COVID-19 vaccination across the state. Although this new group has been deemed eligible to receive the vaccine, the process for those eligible has not changed. Phase 1a individuals, including those aged 65 or older who have not yet received their vaccine will continue to be prioritized.
Based on guidance from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Phase 1b prioritizes educators and child care staff, but also adds the following groups to those who are currently eligible to receive the vaccine:
• Individuals enrolled in Medicaid long-term care programs
• Some public facing essential workers
• Non-frontline essential health care personnel
• Congregate living facility staff and residents
It is expected that educators and child care staff will be vaccinated throughout March and April. If one is a member of this group, it is recommended they talk to their employer as they will be working with vaccinators in the community to schedule appointments. If one is an unaffiliated child care provider, they can reach out to Watertown Public Health for more information on eligibility.
All other individuals in phase 1b that live, work, or study in Wisconsin can anticipate receiving the vaccine in April and May. These individuals, along with those currently eligible in phase 1a should work with their Primary Care Provider or local pharmacy to sign-up for receiving the vaccine. If one doesn’t have access to these services, a clinic is available through Watertown Public Health and can be signed-up for every Monday at 6 p.m. via their online portal.
As Wisconsin moves into Phase 1b, supply concerns continue to be an issue. However, on Saturday, a third vaccine, developed by Johnson and Johnson was approved by the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use, expanding the availability of vaccines.
“We are working hard to give the vaccines we’ve been issued, without wasting any doses,” said Suzanne Feuling, director of quality and patient safety, Watertown Regional Medical Center. “The addition of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is another big step in the right direction.”
While vaccine distribution continues, it’s important to continue to be diligent and continue everyday precautions including washing hands frequently, wearing masks and practicing social distancing. People should get tested and stay home if they have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 or are experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19 infection. This will help to manage any additional spread of the virus while vaccination efforts continue.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.