JUNEAU — A Johnson Creek man is charged with eluding Watertown police June 23 and leading them on a 2.5 mile chase reaching speeds of 70 mph and, at one point, 90 mph in a 45 mph zone.
Thomas Daane, 28, is facing a felony count of attempting to flee or elude an officer, felony bail jumping, two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping and a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. If convicted, he faces more than 10 years in prison.
Daane made his initial appearance June 24 before Dodge County Court Commissioner Steven Seim, who ordered a $1,000 signature bond for Daane.
Seim also ordered Daane not to use, possess or have any controlled substances (without a valid prescription) or drug paraphernalia or be in the presence of anyone who does. Daane was ordered to not operate a motor vehicle without permission from the court.
According to the criminal complaint, a Watertown police officer noticed Daane driving in a car registered to a Waterloo resident.
The officer became suspicious when he noticed it was similar to a vehicle that other Watertown officers recently had contact with Daane in. These contacts included the arrest of Daane for drug charges and also fleeing in a vehicle, the complaint stated.
The pursuit ended when Daane stopped near the State Highway 26 underpass and Daane was allegedly identified as the driver.
The officer arrested Daane at gunpoint, the complaint stated.
Daane has a review hearing scheduled for July 7 and a preliminary hearing slated for July 29. Both hearings are in Dodge County Circuit Court.
