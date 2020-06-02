JUNEAU — The second Dodge County COVID-19 death was a woman in her 80s, who lived in a long-term care facility, according to Abby Sauer, the county’s public health officer.
Sauer told Dodge County Executive Committee members Monday that as of May 31 there were 221 positive COVID-19 cases and 4,241 negative cases.
“We are still at less than 1% death rate for Dodge County,” she said. “The Dodge County hospitalization rate is at 13% with 17% of the positive cases being healthcare workers. Our recovery rate is at 66%.”
She said out of the 221 positive cases 103 of those individuals have recovered and are off of isolation, but about 112 individuals remain under investigation.
Sauer said last week the state’s health officials began testing all correctional facilities for COVID-19. Those numbers are included in Dodge County’s totals.
Waupun and Dodge Correctional Institutions have a combined 213 positive cases, but they are not included in the current numbers, yet, so the public will see a jump in COVID-19 cases in the next few days. She said those numbers will reflect an increase in the negative cases.
Sauer said Dodge County is at 4.9% for its positive cases out of all the testing that is being conducted, which she considers a “good number.”
“We want to be at 5% or less so we have been progressively going down in our percentages as we are testing more,” she said. “As we test more, we are seeing more positive cases, but we’re seeing more negative case.”
Sauer also said last week the county has bumped up its tests to 1,740 in total.
“It’s partly due to the state’s Department of Corrections doing their testing,” she said. “The skilled nursing facilities are also conducting testing as recommended by the state.”
She said those tests at the skilled nursing facilities are done on a voluntary basis.
Ed Somers, the administrator for Clearview Nursing and Rehabilitation in Juneau, provided an update on the COVID-19 testing that took place at his facility last week.
“We ordered tests for all of our residents and staff, but the state made it explicitly clear that the tests were completely voluntarily so we didn’t get 100% compliance across the board with our residents and staff,” Somers said. “However, we did send in over 430 tests, and all were negative.”
When asked the percentage of those who refused the test, Somers said out of the 615 total 430 were tested.
“Some of the residents’ families were against the testing,” he said. “The families went out of their way to tell us the test was voluntarily.”
He admitted it was quite an undertaking over the two days it took staff to collect the data.
Somers said each day before his staff come into work they face checks for symptom and temperature as are the residents twice a day. Employees also have to fill out a form to the truthfulness of what they’re reporting.
“We feel very good about that,” he said of the employee reports.
He said the biggest the challenge facing Clearview is visitation.
Somers said he can’t allow beauticians into the facility because they are not considered “essential employees.”
He also said he and his staff are brainstorming some options to allow visitation, possibly outdoors with social distancing for safety of the residents and visitors.
“We’re looking into it because it’s been real hard on our residents,” Somers said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.