JUNEAU — All snowmobile trails in all zones (Zone 1- Zone 5) in Dodge County opened at noon Tuesday.
The Wild Goose State Trail is also opening to snowmobile traffic and is currently open to all-terrain/utility terrain vehicle traffic. The WGST is a multi-use trail. Operators are reminded to be watchful for pedestrian, bicycle and equestrian users.
Snowmobile and ATV/UTV operators are encouraged to regularly review the Wisconsin Snowmobile and ATV/UTV Laws as established by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. The county will continue to monitor the weather.
User should check the trail status hotline message for any updates or changes to the trails. The number is 920-386-3705.
Check out www.dodgeparks.com for Dodge County Parks and Trails information.
