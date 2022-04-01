Long-time officer to retire from police force

After 35 years of serving the community, Watertown Police Detective Sgt. Leon Ruder will retire from the police force effective today.
“He has perfectly illustrated the career of the indispensable, ‘Cop,’ especially as the absolutely vital supervisor and leader of the dispatchers, line officers and detectives, who accomplish the difficult and dangerous frontline work of enforcing the laws of our communities and ensuring the safety of our citizens,” said Robert Kaminski, Watertown police chief.
Ruder carried out an array of assignments and was commended time and again for his work.
Ruder began his career with the Watertown Police Department as a patrol officer in 1987 and was soon selected to be the detective assigned to the Jefferson County Drug Task Force Unit. In 1988, Ruder received a letter of commendation from Jefferson Detective Sgt. Rick Wellner for his exceptional work there. In 1993, he received another letter of commendation for his good police work with a 14-year-old rape victim — when through compassionate interviewing — he obtained her statement at a difficult time just minutes after her violent ordeal, resulting in the identification, apprehension and arrest of the subject within the hour.
“After many years of excellence there, where he was also required to become something he probably never hoped for – the ‘tech guru’ for the department – he moved to supervising the investigations unit, where for over five years now he continues to work harder than most, maintains excellence in attitude, motivates by example, and continues to be fully appreciated by everyone in the investigation unit,” Kaminski said.
Kaminski said those in the police department are impressed by Ruder’s humility as to how he works hard at the foundational level to ensure the success of the department and those he leads.
“He is always eager to praise their good work and disinclined to take credit for his own efforts.,” Kaminski said. “Leon consistently leads by excellent example, which time and again causes those watching him to increase their efforts in order to follow his pattern, and to be worthy of his recognition. When we sometimes wonder if anyone can maintain a high level of excellence through the stress of 30-plus years of law enforcement work, I think of Leon Ruder, and realize, ‘It’s possible. I’ve seen it done.’”
Kaminski said Ruder was an exception asset to the Watertown Police Department and the people of the community he served.
In 1995, Ruder received a letter of commendation from Jefferson County District Attorney Dave Wambach for his excellent work concerning a sexual abuse complaint. Ruder received a a life-saving award in 1997 for catching two armed robbery suspects.
Ruder was promoted to patrol sergeant in 1998. Two years later, he received another letter of commendation from Jefferson County Sheriff Orval Quamme for excellent response and leadership as dispatch supervisor during a lengthy-situation HazMat spill at Reiss Industries requiring the evacuation of residences and a school in a ¼ mile radius. In 2007 he received a letter of commendation from Chief Charles McGee for his excellent leadership in the dispatch center. In 2010 he received a letter of commendation from Chief Tim Roets for his instrumental part in the group-work of installing and implementing the BadgerTracs and other upgrades that suddenly became necessary that year.
In 2020, he received a letter of commendation from Watertown Capt. Randy Johnson for his formidable contribution to the upgrade of CIS and the transition from uniform crime reporting to Incident-Based Reporting System.
“After serving admirably for 16 years in patrol, in 2003, Leon was abruptly placed in dispatch as the supervisor and did so well there he remained until 2015 (although for some of those years he did double duty as both patrol and dispatch supervisor), then, in 2015, he served as the Investigations division sergeant, through today,” Kaminski said. “He excelled in each of these very diverse areas, exhibiting flexibility and adaptability at an uncommonly high level, which I believe was driven by his personal code of accountability and morality: we watched him always give 110% in every mission he was handed, even when it was a really crazy knuckleball headed his way. He exhibited consistent excellence in all of the specialized areas he operated in while on the street, in the station, and behind the scenes.”
Kaminski said he recalled meeting Ruder as a patrol supervisor.
“He was my supervisor on third shift when I began working here in 2001 – and I truly enjoyed working for him, as a lead-by-example, good-humor, get-the-job-done-safely, excellent leader. He then was pulled from his comfort zone and made supervisor of the dispatch center. But he pulled it together, and with excellent attitude and perspective, he excelled there, and the dispatchers enjoyed working for him,” Kaminski said.
