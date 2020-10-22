Watertown Tourism, part of the Watertown Chamber of Commerce, is seeking participants in the Watertown in Lights drive-thru lights display.
Watertown Tourism is looking for businesses, organizations, church, school groups and citizens to contribute a handmade or store-bought holiday display for the event. Floats used in the Christmas Parade of Lights will be allowed.
All displays will be provided by the community. Displays should be large enough and bright enough to be easily seen from a car as the public will not be allowed to get out of vehicles for a close look.
The displays will be set up for Dec. 19 along Lunde Lane at Brandt-Quirk Park. Electricity will not be available so those with displays will be responsible for power.
There is no fee to participate and signage promoting business or organization will be allowed. There will also be free admission.
For an entry form, go to www.visitwatertownwi.com/events. For more information, contact robin@watertownchamber.com.
