The lead clerks of Jefferson and Dodge counties are expecting a long day today, but are confident their team of municipal clerks are prepared to handle perhaps the biggest and most complicated election in U.S. history.
Jefferson County Clerk Audrey McGraw said the potential is there for a huge voter turnout, despite the fact so many people have already voted by absentee ballot. She said in 2016, there was 84% voter participation in the county.
Dodge County Clerk Karen Gibson said she also expected a large in-person turnout, in addition to the absentee votes that continue to flow in.
“As of today, most municipalities are right around 50% with absentee voting alone,” McGraw said Monday, adding she and her colleagues will be tallying ballots all day today.
Gibson said The Wisconsin Elections Commission indicated that it appears that, as of Monday at 7:30 a.m., there had been 21,595 ballots returned in Dodge County. She said there were 43,759 total ballots cast in 2016.
“So, close to 50% of those who voted in 2016 are absentee in 2020,” she said, adding she has no record of how many people voted absentee in 2016.
Neither McGraw nor Gibson were expecting any safety issues in terms of vigilantes or other troublemakers at the polls, but if concerns along those lines arise today, McGraw said she will, “ … have resources available.”
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Jeff Parker said his department has enough personnel working today to allow for quick responses to the halls of towns and villages if conflicts arise.
“We will also assist, if needed, with end-of-line attendance,” Parker said. “This means that, at 8 p.m. when the polls close, those who are in line are able to vote. At 8 p.m. a designated official is placed at the end of the line and that signifies that the poll is closed at 8 p.m. and no one can get in line to vote after that. If needed, we are able to assist with this task.”
Watertown Police Department Administrative Capt. Ben Olsen said his department had to have officers walk through all polling sites throughout the day.
“We do not anticipate any problems with protestors or vigilante-type activity,” he said.
McGraw said masks are being worn by Jefferson County election workers to help keep people safe from COVID-19. Masks are not required to be worn by voters.
“Pens will be given to people to vote with and then they may take them or throw away,” she said. “If they are voting on the Expressvote, which is a touch-screen, voters will be using styluses, erasers on pencils, or even Q-tips. Plus, voting tables and equipment will be sanitized regularly.”
Both clerks said they feel their county has enough poll workers, staff and ballots to conduct the election efficiently.
“Municipalities have ballots for anywhere from 111% and 135% of their registered voters,” Gibson said. “I am confident that is enough.”
McGraw said members of her team of municipal clerks have not registered any unusual concerns over the election.
Gibson said the only thing she has heard has been that her teams’ members are just concerned that it is going to take them a long time to process the absentee ballots, “ ... and what a late night it may be,” she said.
Gibson is confident the municipalities are ready to handle this election.
“They have been preparing for it for many weeks and have done a fantastic job,” she said. “The voters need to be prepared with their photo ID and proof of residence if they are not already registered. They also need to be patient when they get to the polling place.”
By late Monday, the City of Jefferson had already received ballots from 50 percent of its registered voters, an unprecedented number.
And by the time polls close later today, Jefferson City Clerk Sarah Copsey said she expects turnout to reach practically 100 percent.
As of Monday, the City of Jefferson had received 2,240 absentee ballots.
