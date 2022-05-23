JEFFERSON — Even in 2022, it’s safe to say that Margo Gray works in a man’s world. She earns her paycheck working as administrator of the Jefferson County Jail.
But men are no big mystery to Gray.
“I grew up with four brothers and three step-brothers,” Gray said, “so I guess you could say they allowed me to develop a pretty good understanding of men, in general.”
Gray has never looked at gender as being an issue — either when she was serving in the military, or throughout her career as a law enforcement officer.
“In fact, I didn’t want to be recognized as being the first female to do certain things,” she said. “I always considered myself as one of the guys, just doing my job. Yes, I learned that I may not be physically as strong, at times, as the men that I work side by side with. But I do have the necessary training and tools needed to do my job — and to do it well. I believe one of my strongest tools is communication, which means not only do I need to speak to individuals, but I also need to listen to the issues at hand in order to resolve them.”
Gray said that, as she has moved through her career, she sees more and more females considering a career in law enforcement and this makes her happy.
“My words to them are to chase their dreams and I encourage them to challenge themselves,” she said. “When I first became a law enforcement officer, I didn’t even consider the opportunities that I would have for advancement. Now that I look back on my career, I am proud of the accomplishments and the opportunities for development that I have had. I do have to credit the many supervisors I have had throughout my career for developing me into the law enforcement officer and supervisor I am today. I have watched each and every one of them and taken from each of them some type of experience, advice or supervisory trait and put it all together to make me who I am.”
Gray said there is one individual, in particular, who has really been impactful on her career and that is her husband of more than 28 years, Tim.
“He is also a retired law enforcement officer and held the rank of lieutenant when he retired from the Whitewater Police Department,” she said. “He has provided me with thoughtful and, at times, much-needed, honest guidance, based upon his prior experiences, as well. He has been so supportive throughout my career and is patiently waiting for me to retire.”
Gray hails, originally, from the Ashippun area, but after her parents divorced when she was 8 years old, she moved to Greendale. She said she graduated from Greendale High School so she considers Greendale to be where she is from.
After graduating from Greendale High in 1987, Gray enlisted in the Army Reserves and was also accepted at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
“I left for basic training and upon my return, started college in the fall of 1987,” she recalled. “I, initially, was going for a Business Degree, but then became more involved with the Army Reserves and ROTC at UW-Whitewater. Being in the military, I found that I really enjoyed physically and mentally challenging tasks, and also enjoyed working in a profession dominated by men.”
She was a unit supply specialist and armorer in her Army Reserve unit and was waiting to move to a military police unit when she decided to start looking into civilian law enforcement-related careers.
“Being that I lived in Whitewater, I applied with the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office for a civilian correctional officer position,” she said. “I worked with Walworth County for just over three years and eventually decided that I wanted more than just a civilian correctional officer role and applied for the deputy sheriff position with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.”
She was hired by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office in December of 1994 and holds the rank of captain.
“What I like most about my job are the people I get to interact with on a daily basis, whether it is my co-workers — both the veteran deputies and the new hire deputies — members of other agencies, the public or the inmate population,” she said. “I enjoy learning about individuals, to include the inmates, and how their prior experiences have impacted them and what their goals are for themselves and their future. Basically, I like to watch people grow and develop into individuals who become stronger and more confident.”
She said that, in her career, she also finds that every day presents different challenges and decisions that have to be made.
“I find some of these decisions have to be made quickly and are based upon my prior experiences over the years, while others I can research a bit more because I have the time,” she said. “Probably most importantly, I have learned that we all make mistakes. Even I do. But as long as we take the time to learn from those mistakes and don’t repeat them, they are not necessarily negative.”
When she started with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office as a deputy sheriff, Gray was initially assigned to the jail division and she is seeing that same facility — albeit about to again be renovated — again as she enjoys the twilight of her career.
“Every deputy sheriff starts in the jail,” Gray said. “I spent three and a half years in the jail before moving out to the patrol division. I was on patrol for one year before I was promoted to detective. I spent a total of 13 years as a detective, moving back and forth between general investigations and the drug unit. While assigned to the general detective division for a total of seven and a half years, I specialized in investigating crimes against adults and children. I was also assigned to the Jefferson County Drug Task Force as a detective for five and a half years, conducting drug-related investigations. In 2012, I was promoted to detective sergeant and was re-assigned to the Jefferson County Drug Task Force as the supervisor of the unit. I was promoted to captain in June of 2019 and was re-assigned to the Jefferson County Jail as its administrator, which is my current position.”
Gray and her family have resided in the City of Fort Atkinson for the past 27 years.
And now, here is how the captain handled her 10 questions.
1. How has living in the pandemic permanently changed the way you will approach life in the future, hopefully “post pandemic?”
“I have always tried to maintain consistency in my daily routines and since the pandemic I have now become more aware of my own health and the health of those around me, especially in a correctional setting.”
2. What are your top three favorite TV shows of all time and why?
“’Seinfeld,’ because of its longevity and all the great one-liners. ‘Walking Dead,’ because it is so far from reality, but yet makes you think about how resourceful everyone has had to become in order to survive. ‘Ridiculousness,’ because every now and then we all need a good laugh, or to be reminded that there are people who do things that we just can’t believe.”
3. What are your top three movies of all time and why?
“’Ghost,’ because it was the first movie I watched with my husband. ‘A Bad Mom’s Christmas,’ because who doesn’t want a good laugh. ‘The Heat,’ because I love movies that have Melissa McCarthy and/or Sandra Bullock in them.”
4. What are your favorite sports?
“I am a huge Packer and Brewers fan, and have started to follow the Bucks a bit more, as well. As for sports I like to participate in, I had played in several softball leagues, up until I was in my 40s. I think I can still pick up a bat and play a bit if I had the chance. I have focused more on my physical health in the past year and have really gotten into riding my Peloton bike and using the other activities through the Peloton app.”
5. To what commercial products are you “brand loyal?”
“Definitely Heinz Ketchup and Hellman’s Mayonnaise.There are definitely no substitutes for those two.
6. What three persons in history would you most like to meet and why?
“Princess Diana. She always seemed so classy and was a humanitarian. President George Washington. It would be interesting to learn about the challenges of being the first president of the United States. Amelia Earhart. I am absolutely fascinated by aviation and love flying to different destinations. It would be interesting to know what it was like being a female aviator and what happened with her flight.”
7. Do you have a favorite comedian?
Well, other than my husband, I would have to say Melissa McCarthy. I can watch her movies over and over and still bust out laughing.
8. What are some of your favorite travel destinations, both domestically and internationally?
“We have been blessed with the ability to do some traveling and I am looking forward to doing much more when I retire. Domestically, I would say my favorite place would have to be anywhere in Florida, and Nashville, Tennessee. Internationally, my favorite place, thus far, has been Aruba, my husband and I went there to celebrate our 25th anniversary with five other couples. It is a beautiful island and easy to get around.”
9. With Jefferson located between Madison and Milwaukee, which city do you favor when you want to get to a bigger city and why?
“I grew up in the Milwaukee area and there is definitely a lot to do there, such as attend Brewers, Bucks and Admirals games. We usually get out to Summerfest once or twice, as well, not to mention all the other activities we could do along the shores of Lake Michigan.
10. You can have any pizza that is sold in the Jefferson/Dodge County regions — frozen or from a restaurant — which one is it and what’s on top?
“I love me some pizza! There are so many great places in Jefferson County, but one of my go-to restaurants for pizza is Hering’s Towne Inn (in Jefferson). As for what is on top of my pizza, it depends on what I am in the mood for. I love everything from sausage to olives. Just to switch it up though, I will order a Hawaiian or barbequed chicken pizza every now and then. If there is something different on the pizza, I will most likely try it, because that is just the way I am!”
