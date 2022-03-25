Community Response Program steps in with support

The Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation announced this week it has finished its starter program to assist families with crisis intervention and is turning the Community Response Program over to county and school officials.
Over the past three years, from 2018 to 2021, the foundation provided more than $500,000 for the program aimed to alleviate family problems before they occur. The program provides connections to services, case management and skill building for parents and caregivers.
During those three years, Community Response Program impacted more than 750 children, assisting 40% of the families referred to the program.
The program was prompted by data from 2018 in which Dodge and Jefferson counties Child Protective Services intervened in 542 child maltreatment cases, a 30% increase over the previous three years.
“We want to help families when they first need help, not just when a crisis is occurring,” said Kathi Cauley, director of Jefferson County Human Services. “To do this we needed to invest in creating positions that could take timely and preventive actions when people needed resources and connections to programs. The Community Response positions, which were funded by GWCHF allowed this work to start to happen.”
With issues like child abuse and neglect, research shows that these incidents don’t happen in a vacuum. There are causes and stressor — an environment that can make maltreatment more likely. Factors that increase the strain on fragile parents are not surprising: alcohol and substance use issues, domestic violence, single-parenting, poverty, unstable housing, social isolation, lack of parenting knowledge, and more.
There are also evidence-based factors that foster positive parenting and protect against abuse and neglect. These are known as “5 for Families,” the five strengths all families need to thrive.
The five strengths include:
• Understanding feelings (social and emotional competence)
• Parenting as children grow (knowledge of parenting and child development)
• Connecting with others (social connections)
• Building inner strength (parental resilience)
• Knowing how to find help (concrete supports in times of need)
The Community Response Program reaches out to families with support that encompasses these proven risk and prevention factors.
In 2018, GWCHF took action by funding the Community Response Program in the two counties. The GWCF funded $568,75 from September 2018 to September 2021. Well-trained social workers (family advocates) reach out to caregivers who had contact with Child Protective Services, but whose cases were “screened out,” meaning no further follow-up was deemed necessary. Eventually outreach also included CPS families with resolved or ongoing cases.
After three years, an independent evaluation report covering both Dodge and Jefferson counties was prepared by The Institute for Child and Family Well-Being, part of the Helen Bader School of Social Welfare at UW-Milwaukee.
In Jefferson County, 426 families were referred to the program, with 164 families served for 39% of those referred. More than 300 children were imipaced.
In Dodge County, 483 families were referred, with 223 served for 46% of referrals receiving assistance. More than 450 children were impacted.
Without the Community Response Program, these “screened out” cases (representing more than 750 children) would not have received further contact or assistance, according to the GWCF.
Fewer than half of the contacts resulted in services provided. The largest reason is that struggling families can be nearly impossible to reach since they have no fixed address or phone numbers. A smaller percentage of families, once contacted, declined service.
Program evaluation took the pandemic into consideration. The biggest impact was that more visits were virtual, which was less ideal than in-person.
As caregivers worked with their family advocate, they identified goals. Over three years, the most common goals identified by families included: financial support, child mental health, housing, parenting, adult mental health, and food. A reflection tool completed by program staff reinforced many of these same stressors, with affordable housing, access to quality childcare, and mental health care for all ages being cited as unmet needs within the community.
“We are thrilled to offer these earlier intervention and prevention services,” said Cauley. “We have received positive feedback from participants. We hope to expand the program even further.”
The grant was intended to jump start the program with a goal of achieving program sustainability after three years. Ultimately, both counties are working to continue and/or expand the Community Response Program, partnering with other county departments and schools.
To date, the foundation has invested more than $14 million in its five strategic, child-focused priorities, including strong families; kindergarten readiness; school success; social emotional wellbeing; and healthy eating/active living.
