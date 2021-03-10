Cathy Houchin, Dodge County Board supervisor representing Watertown, has announced her Republican candidacy for Wisconsin Assembly District 37.
State Rep. John Jagler, R-Watertown, is running for 13th State Senate District. A special election for the position is on the April 6 ballot.
When asked why she is running, Houchin said, “I am running for the forgotten men and women of the 37th district who, despite working to support their families, were told they were not in fact ‘essential.’ I’m running to be a voice for individuals that the government told they could not visit their loved ones—even if it was the last Thanksgiving or Christmas they might have had together. I’m running for the forgotten individuals who spent their last days alone because the government said their family couldn’t see them.”
After serving the past five years as a county supervisor, “fighting for lower taxes and smaller government,” Houchin said she is taking this fight to Madison. Houchin, a district resident for 40 years, said, “I am the only candidate who has consistently voted for less spending and more freedom.”
Houchin’s experience includes more than 40 years as a public school teacher. Many conferences and institutions have featured Houchin nationally and internationally due to her work in education.
Houchin teaches at a charter school. “Education needs to be more about children’s futures and less about budgets and bureaucracy,” Houchin said. She is also an active member in her local church and serves on the worship team.
“My platform is simple, government needs to shrink, and businesses need to grow for Wisconsin to be successful. I want our children to inherit a state that attracts talent and opportunity, the exact opposite of where Madison has taken us,” Houchin said.
Houchin is staunchly pro-life, champions reopening the state, supports lower taxes, and is an active NRA member.
To learn more, visit www.votecathy.com.
Houchin is the second Republican candidate to announce their campaign for the Assembly position.
Jennifer Meinhardt, also of Watertown, announced her plans to seek the 37th Assembly District position that includes portions of Jefferson, Dodge, Columbia and Dane counties.
