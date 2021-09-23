The Jefferson County Highway E bridge over Interstate 94 is open again, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department, but only one lane is being utilized. The bridge has traffic control signals on it on the north and south ends to control the traffic for the one lane, but it is passable. There is a 14-foot maximum width, due to it being one lane, according to Capt. Travis Maze. The bridge has limited traffic flow while state inspectors study it after it was hit by a dump truck on the interstate recently. This photo was taken from the south end of the bridge to the north.
JEFFERSON — The Jefferson County Highway Department will be resurfacing County Highway F from Highway B in the Town of Concord to State Highway 16 in the town of Ixonia beginning Monday.
According to the Jefferson County Highway Department, the existing deteriorated asphalt pavement will be milled prior to paving of the roadway.
“During construction, the roadway will be closed to through traffic, but access will be maintained to local residences and businesses, as well as emergency vehicles,” the Jefferson County Highway Department stated in a media release. “The road will remain closed until approximately the middle of October, depending on the weather. During construction please follow the posted detour.”
The highway department urged the use of caution within the construction areas and that residents should keep children away from the operations.
Questions may be directed to the highway department at 920-674-7265.
