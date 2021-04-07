Watertown Fire Department

Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Monday at 1:03 a.m. to the 900 block of Wisconsin Street for a male.

— Monday at 6:42 a.m. to the W3800 block of County Highway O in Lebanon for a male.

— Monday at 9:17 a.m. to the intersection of South 12th and Boomer streets for a motor vehicle crash for a female.

— Monday at 9:58 a.m. to the W6900 block of County Highway Q for a male.

— Monday at 10:04 a.m. to the 500 block of Dewey Avenue for a female who was treated and not transported.

— Monday at 10:31 a.m. to the 300 block of South Water Street for a female.

— Monday at 5:58 p.m. to the 800 block of South Third Street for a male who was not treated and not transported.

— Monday at 6:50 p.m. to the 1100 block of Boughton Street for a female who was not treated and not transported.

— Monday at 10:31 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.

Unless otherwise noted all patients were treated and transported to the Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls — No calls.

