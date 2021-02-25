MADISON — Nightly lane closures will begin Monday (March 1) on the Madison Beltline (US 12/18) between Stoughton Road and Todd Drive.
The lane closures will occur from 6:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Friday. Various interchange ramps with these limits will also be closed nightly from 6:30 p.m. to 5 a.m.; closures will be announced via message boards on the ramps.
Daily single lane closures on the beltline are anticipated to start in mid-March from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays. Drivers are urged to plan ahead for delays and allow extra time to reach their destination. The lane restrictions, ramp closures and work operations are weather dependent and subject to change.
This project will improve the Madison Beltline inside median shoulders for use as an additional travel lane during peak traffic periods from east of the Whitney Way exit to the I-39/90 interchange. In addition, the project will address deteriorating pavement, improve existing drainage deficiencies, and replace the existing median barrier wall along the beltline.
These improvements will pave the way for a new concept to Wisconsin – Dynamic Part-Time Shoulder Use. Branded as the Flex Lane in Wisconsin, the project is an effort to improve safety; enhance travel time reliability; and maximize sustainability on the Madison Beltline.
The $45.1 million project is expected to be completed by December. The Flex Lane is anticipated to open in late 2021 or early 2022.
With a Flex Lane, a green downward arrow will indicate the lane is open for travel – typically during peak travel periods, special events or incidents. A red X will be displayed when the lane is closed.
More information on the Flex Lane project can be found at https://projects.511wi.gov/flexlane/.
