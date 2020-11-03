JUNEAU — After looking at five different vendors and narrowing it down to three, the county’s IT and county clerk departments found it could save money and use existing equipment to record and even broadcast its monthly board meetings as early as January.
In September, the county board’s executive committee directed the information technology department to research proposals on the best way to broadcast its meetings.
He said Tuesday the county will likely purchase the LifeLine AV proposal, which includes: $25,244 for the board room digital sound system upgrade, $6,635 for an additional eight microphones and $12,550 for the installation of the video camera system for streaming and recording. The funding would come from the Routes to Recovery program.
Reynolds said the county’s IT committee will meet Monday to discuss the possibility of purchasing a streaming service. He said the pre-payment of the hardware and services could happen by Thursday.
Last week, Dodge County IT director Justin Reynolds said there are several ways to broadcast meetings including live video or audio streaming, live text streaming, and phone conferencing. He said most counties have an online archive of agendas, meeting minutes and packets that residents can easily access.
At Thursday’s executive committee meeting, Reynolds said, in September and October, his department and the county clerk’s office talked with several providers, including Roll Call Pro, Lifeline AV Technologies and Microsoft. He said the two departments discovered Roll Call Pro is now called Open Meeting.
Dodge County Clerk Karen Gibson said Thursday the county board’s voting keypads are nearing their end-of-sale, which is the last date that a product is available for sale. Gibson said the keypads will have limited support in January 2021 with it ending in December 2022.
Reynolds said Roll Call Pro and Open Meeting have a secure mobile application for voting in-person or over the internet. He said Roll Call Pro and Open Meeting System can be integrated with pan-tilt-zoom cameras for video streaming and recording, which would require a sound system upgrade from an analog sound system to a digital sound system.
Reynolds said for the Lifeline AV sound system the Roll Call Pro (Open Meeting) system has a feature that activates when a supervisor begins talking, allowing the new digital sound system to automatically re-position a camera to focus on the supervisor who is speaking.
“The new digital sound system would replace the current sound system originally installed in 1996, and slightly upgraded in 2016,” Reynolds said. “The new digital sound system could also integrate with the Dodge County’s VoIP (voice over internet protocol) phone system to provide natural quality sound for in-person and remote attendees, which would eliminate the need to have the speaker phone by the chairman and county clerk.”
He said the Lifeline AV proposal utilizes the same hardware as the 2019 Dodge County courthouse AV project.
“As a cost savings, Lifeline would use the existing microphones, ceiling speakers and projectors (in the county board room),” Reynolds said.
