JUNEAU — The official Dodge County Plat Book is available for purchase through the office of Dodge County Clerk Karen Gibson. The 2020 Dodge County Plat Book cost $30 and is sold at the county clerk’s office located on the first floor of the Administration Building, 127 E. Oak St., Juneau.
Entrance to the Administration Building is limited to Miller Street.
The plat book may also be purchased through the mail for an additional $3.50 per book postage and handling fee. All transactions are cash or check and payment must be received before books are mailed.
The official 2020 plat book was released in July. Contact the county clerk’s office for more information at 920-386-3600.
