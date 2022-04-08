The Watertown Unified School District Board moved quickly Wednesday from consideration of engaging an interim district superintendent to deciding it will immediately pursue a search for a permanent replacement for the departing Cassandra Schug.
Schug told the Daily Times Thursday that she has accepted a new superintendent’s position in the school system of Belvidere, Illinois.
Board President Tony Arnett brought information to the panel during a special session related to the current environment in the world of available superintendents in the Upper Midwest. After hearing his presentation, the board voted unanimously to seek a permanent replacement for Schug as soon as possible.
Schug, who has served the district for 11 years, is leaving the district June 30.
It only took about 45 minutes Wednesday for the Watertown school board to make its decision to go the route of finding a permanent replacement superintendent.
The decision by the district means that its leaders will delegate the early portion of the search to a small human resources team that will locate and recommend a consultant that specializes in such pursuits. This human resources team is expected to recommend a firm to conduct the search at the board’s regular meeting April 25.
The board made its decision after hearing Arnett say that it seems likely there is a good crop of superintendent candidates on the market today.
Arnett said at the beginning of Wednesday’s meeting that the district has found itself “at a fork in the road” and must decide, fairly quickly, whether it wants to engage in an intense search process now, or buy some time and engage an interim superintendent for the coming school year.
Arnett said it is common practice these days for districts in Wisconsin to hire outside firms to assist in locating the best school district superintendents and that the process typically has three phases. These include, with public input, the creation of a profile of what the district wants in terms of the qualities and qualifications of candidates; recruitment of candidates and selection of the right person by the board.
“There are a lot of candidates out there,” Arnett said of the current market.
Arnett said the WUSD is in the top 50 school districts in the state, so it should look attractive to quality superintendent candidates. He also said the monetary costs of both alternatives — an interim superintendent for one year or the all-out search — are about the same.
Although she eventually supported the district finding an outside search team to aid in finding candidates for superintendent, board member Tina Johnson said, initially, that the district should hire an external, interim superintendent, in part, to allow it more time to find a person who would be the right fit for Watertown.
“We want to make sure that we are not getting someone’s leftovers,” she said.
The board’s Paul Van Den Langenberg suggested that going with an interim superintendent would mean the district would have to make two transitions, rather than just one, if it were to hire a permanent person as soon as possible.
“If there are qualified people out there, this is something to think about,” he said.
David Schroeder of the board suggested that the district engage in its superintendent search now and fall back on an interim leader if it becomes necessary.
Arnett called the WUSD “a top draw” for superintendents in the region.
“I think we can draw a pool (of good candidates) and putting this off a year makes me uneasy,” he said.
The board’s David Smith expressed concern about a “bubble” that might come with engaging an interim superintendent.
“We’re looking for that next visionary and to have that bubble in there ... . We need to act quickly and make having a superintendent in place a priority,” Smith said, adding the search should not be a “passive” one.
