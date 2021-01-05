PHOENIX — Wisconsin is the No. 13 growth state in America, according to U-Haul data analyzing migration patterns from 2020.
Tennessee edged Texas, the leading growth state from 2016-18, and Florida, the No. 1 growth state for 2019, for top honors on the new U-Haul chart. Ohio and Arizona round out the top five states for growth.
Growth states are calculated by the net gain of one-way U-Haul trucks entering a state versus leaving that state during a calendar year. Migration trends data is compiled from more than 2 million one-way U-Haul truck-sharing transactions that occur annually.
Colorado, Missouri, Nevada, North Carolina and Georgia complete the top 10 growth states, amplifying a 2020 stronghold for the Southeast and Southwest regions in attracting do-it-yourself movers.
California slides one position to 50th as the state with the steepest out-migration – or the largest net loss of U-Haul trucks crossing its border. New York ranks 42nd. Illinois is 49th.
People coming to Wisconsin in one-way U-Haul trucks increased by more than 2% during the past year, while departures dropped by more than 1% from 2019. Arrivals accounted for 50.6% of all one-way U-Haul traffic in Wisconsin during 2020 to make it the No. 13 state for netting do-it-yourself movers, catapulting 28 spots from its No. 41 ranking the previous year.
Wisconsin’s leading growth cities are Madison and Milwaukee. Other notable net-gain cities include Green Bay, Appleton, West Allis, La Crosse, Oshkosh, Janesville, Eau Claire, Waukesha and Racine.
While U-Haul migration trends do not correlate directly to population or economic growth, the company’s growth data is an effective gauge of how well cities are attracting and maintaining residents.
U-Haul is an authority on migration trends thanks to its expansive network that blankets all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. The geographical coverage from more than 22,000 U-Haul truck- and trailer-sharing locations provides a comprehensive overview of where people are moving like no one else in the industry.
U-Haul has been in business since 1945, with a network of 22,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces.
