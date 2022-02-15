JUNEAU — A 48-year-old Reeseville man convicted of child sexual assault was sentenced Monday to a 16-year, bifurcated sentence in Wisconsin’s state prison system in which he will serve eight years behind bars and the same length of time on extended supervision.
Marcus Statz was ordered to serve the prison term by Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Martin De Vries, with Dodge County Assistant District Attorney Jin Ho D. Pack stating post-sentence, “While this sentence protects the public and addresses the behavior of Mr. Statz, and I believe Judge DeVries’s sentence was thoughtful and appropriate, ultimately, it is the victim who will have to deal with the echoes of this crime and injury to her. My hope for the legacy of this case is strength found for her.”
According to a criminal complaint in the matter, in late 2020, Statz was working as a farm hand in the Town of Emmett.
After he finished milking cows on several occasions, Statz had sexual intercourse with a 15-year-old girl. These acts of second-degree sexual assault of a child occurred October 2020 through January 2021 when the two were working together on the farm.
When confronted, Statz admitted that he knew that having sex with a 15-year-old was wrong and that he knew he was in legal trouble.
Statz had pleaded no contest to the charge and two additional charges of second-degree sexual assault of a child were dismissed, but read into the court record.
The complaint also stated that Statz was hired as a full-time milker at the dairy farm in March of 2019.
The girl and her sister began working more on the dairy farm since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic because there were no social gatherings and delayed school sporting events. The complaint said the alleged victim’s parents grew concerned when the girl was in the barn until 1 a.m. when milking should only take until 10 p.m.
The alleged victim was also missing hours after the cows were milked and was with Statz. The complaint stated the alleged victim and Statz had excuses why milking took longer than normal. Some of the excuses were that the cows knocked over the gate or there was problems with the equipment. The “problems” only occurred on the farm when Statz worked with the victim, the complaint said.
According to the criminal complaint, the girl’s stepfather found her using a computer between 1 and 2 a.m. one morning and she tried to conceal the computer, but her stepfather seized it and took it to his wife. The parents were able to read Facebook messages between the girl and Statz, who were discussing where they were going to meet for sex.
Statz told the girl he had feelings for her and wanted her to move in with him after she turned 18, the complaint stated.
When questioned by authorities, Statz admitted to “crossing the line” and had sexual intercourse with the victim about 10 times in November and December 2020, the complaint said.
According to the criminal complaint, Statz said he would leave the farm if asked. He did not know what type of legal troubles he was in for having sex with the girl, but knew it was against the law.
Conditions of extended supervision for Statz include that he complete a sex offender assessment; have no use of social media; have no contact with the victim, her immediate family or the family farm; have no contact with anyone under the age of 18 without the state’s approval; pay costs and surcharges and comply with the state’s Lifetime Sex Offender Registry.
